Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Soccer

British sports presenter Laura Woods collapses live on air during women's soccer match, caught by colleagues

Laura Woods was covering England vs Ghana women's soccer when she suddenly fell forward during broadcast

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A British sports presenter is doing "OK" after suddenly collapsing in a terrifying scene during a live broadcast on Tuesday. 

ITV and TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods, 38, was covering an international friendly between England and Ghana women’s soccer teams when she suddenly collapsed. 

Laura Woods appears during the UEFA Champions League

TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods appears during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Sept. 17, 2025. (James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Fellow presenter and former Arsenal player Ian Wright and Anita Asante reacted quickly, catching Woods as she fell forward. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The broadcast quickly faded to black, and when it returned, former England women’s field hockey player Katie Shanahan had reportedly taken over.

Woods took to social media to update viewers on her condition, noting that medical staff believed she collapsed as a result of "a weird virus."  

Laura Woods pictured before a Champions League match

Presenter Laura Woods is pictured before the Champions League match between BSC Young Boys and Aston Villa at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland, on Sept. 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

"Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a weird virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration," she said in a post shared to her Instagram Stories. 

BRITISH GOLFER CHARLEY HULL OPENS UP ABOUT SCARY FAINTING INCIDENT DURING MAJOR TOURNAMENT 

"I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again."

Adam Collard, former "Love Island" TV star and Woods’ fiancé, also shared an update on X. 

Laura Woods before Champions League quarterfinal match

TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods and pundit Rio Ferdinand are seen before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on April 17, 2024. (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

"​​Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

Woods is an award-winning British sports broadcaster best known for her coverage of the Premier League. She’s also known for her work covering the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and women’s international fixtures. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue