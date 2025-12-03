British sports presenter Laura Woods collapses live on air during women's soccer match, caught by colleagues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A British sports presenter is doing "OK" after suddenly collapsing in a terrifying scene during a live broadcast on Tuesday.

ITV and TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods, 38, was covering an international friendly between England and Ghana women’s soccer teams when she suddenly collapsed.

Fellow presenter and former Arsenal player Ian Wright and Anita Asante reacted quickly, catching Woods as she fell forward.

The broadcast quickly faded to black, and when it returned, former England women’s field hockey player Katie Shanahan had reportedly taken over.

Woods took to social media to update viewers on her condition, noting that medical staff believed she collapsed as a result of "a weird virus."

"Gosh that was a bit weird. Sorry to worry everyone, I'm OK, the wonderful paramedics at Saints have said it's probably a weird virus, just need a bit of rest & hydration," she said in a post shared to her Instagram Stories.

"I'm really embarrassed that happened on TV, but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight. And to Wrighty and Neets for catching me and sorry again."

Adam Collard, former "Love Island" TV star and Woods’ fiancé, also shared an update on X.

"​​Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages."

Woods is an award-winning British sports broadcaster best known for her coverage of the Premier League. She’s also known for her work covering the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and women’s international fixtures.