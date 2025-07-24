Expand / Collapse search
British golfer Charley Hull opens up about scary fainting incident during major tournament

Hull ended up withdrawing from the tournament

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Charley Hull revealed what happened when she collapsed at the Amundi Evian Championship earlier this month. 

Hull, 29, was carted off near the No. 4 tee during the opening round of the major tournament on Thursday. But she said on Wednesday that she started feeling ill earlier that week.

Charley Hull looks on

Charley Hull walks on the green on the second hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, on July 9, 2023. (Kelvin Kuo-USA Today Sports)

"I was feeling really rough on the Monday (before) and I was sick all day because I flew home after Ireland. And then on Tuesday, I woke up, and I still wasn’t feeling very well. I had a practice round, and I was just so tired. All my bones was aching in my body, and I had a really high temperature," Hull said, via NBC Sports

"And the next day, I played the pro-am and I soldiered through the pro-am, because I didn’t want to let my pro-am team down. But I felt really rough, and all my bones was aching still."

Hull said she woke up the day of the major tournament and felt "really dizzy, cold sweats, had no energy" but decided to try and play anyway.

"I got through about 12 holes, and I was actually playing really solid golf. And then I teed off on the back nine. So it was on the third hole of the golf course, which was my 12th hole. I felt really dizzy, and I was in the bunker hitting a fairway shot and I had to sit down for a minute because my eyesight went and my hearing went – and I don’t know if anyone has ever fainted before, but your eyesight goes and then your hearing goes, and then it goes all muffled," Hull said.

Charley Hull tee shot

Charley Hull plays her shot from the sixth tee during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas, on June 20, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images)

"So, I sat down, got up, hit my bunker shot, actually nearly made birdie. Walked to the next tee, called the medics, and then, before I hit my tee shot, my eyesight went again, my hearing went, and then my knees gave away and I, like, collapsed and fainted. And then I got back up, hit my tee shot. Felt like – sit down. I was thinking, I’ve only got six holes left. I’ve got some birdie holes. Like, just finish the day, get to 3 or 4 under (par), and I’m sound."

Hull said that after she hit her tee shot she didn’t "remember anything."

"Walked off the teebox, 20 yards off, I don’t even remember anything. My caddie said my eyes rolled to the back of my head and I was out for over a minute. And the security guard and the medic caught me just before I was about to hit my head on a concrete slab. So I was out for a minute," Hull said.

Charley Hull playing a pitch shot

Charley Hull during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open in Erin, Wisconsin, on May 30, 2025. (Benny Sieu-Imagn Images)

"When I woke up from fainting I felt, like, I come out of a really nice deep sleep. Like, I felt really nice. I was like, ‘Oh, this feels good.’ I’m, like, that’s not my bedroom. I see birds above me and about 15 people around me, and I was like, ‘Where the f--- am I?’"

Hull’s recovery from the scary incident has mostly been rest, which the golfer said is driving her "bonkers."

"I don’t like sitting still, drives me bonkers, not being able to go to the gym. I’ve been chilling and practicing. I’ve still been practicing pretty hard. I’m not one to just do something. So just twiddling my thumbs," Hull said. 

The No. 19-ranked women's golfer in the world returned to action in the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open and went 1-under par on the day. She is four strokes behind the leader. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.