British Open 2021: Brooks Koepka 'loves' his driver, unlike Bryson DeChambeau

Where there’s Bryson DeChambeau drama, there’s Brooks Koepka, in the shadows, waiting to troll.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion shot a grim 1-over 71 in his first round of the British Open on Thursday and caused quite the scene when he blamed his lackluster performance on his equipment, saying his driver "sucks."

The comment was met with harsh criticism from Ben Schomin, the tour operations manager at Cobra, who told Golfweek that his team was "bending over backwards" for DeChambeau.

"He knows it. It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid."

In addition to ruffling some feathers, DeChambeau provided a golden opportunity for Koepka to continue their ongoing feud with a subtle dig.

"Drove the ball great," Koepka said in an interview with Golf Channel after he shot 4-under 66 in the second round. "Love my driver. Everything is going really well."

You had to see that one coming.

DeChambeau later apologized for his remarks, explaining in an Instagram post: "I sucked today, not my equipment."

"The comment I made in my post-round interview today was very unprofessional," he wrote. "My frustration and emotions over the way I drove the ball boiled over."

Koepka’s remarks likely didn’t help.

Louis Oosthuizen finished the third round on Saturday maintaining his first-place lead. Koepka is tied for 25th at 3-under par while DeChambeau sits at the bottom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.