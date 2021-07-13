Brooks Koepka talks about origin of feud with Bryson DeChambeau: 'It's fair game'

Brooks Koepka spoke out about the origin of his feud with fellow golfer Bryson DeChambeau while talking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, days before the start of the British Open.

Back in August of 2019 during Liberty National, Koepka’s caddie, Ricky Elliott, was on the putting green when DeChambeau walked by and saw him talking with two reporters, one of whom was asking him questions about being criticized for slow play.

DeChambeau told Elliott to tell Koepka if there were any issues, that he should talk to him directly. Shortly after, Koepka confronted DeChambeau and he spoke to him about what was bothering him.

"I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky," Koepka said on Tuesday. "Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation."

He continued: "We both agreed we’d leave each other out of it and wouldn’t mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn’t mention each other’s names, just go about it. So then he decided, I guess, he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it’s fair game."

While DeChambeau was playing a video game during a livestream, he made fun of Koepka for not having any abs after he was in a photo shoot for ESPN’s "Body Issue" magazine.

The British Open, the final major championship of the year, is set to begin on Thursday. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 24-Sept. 26 at Whistling Straights. Koepka and DeChambeau likely won’t be partners during the event, but DeChambeau said that he wouldn’t care if they were.

"I think it would be kind of funny actually," DeChambeau said. "I think we’d do well, to be honest. It would create a little interesting vibe for the team or for the guys we’re playing against."