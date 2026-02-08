Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Super Bowl LX

Brett Favre says he won't watch Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show, will watch All-American show instead

'Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad,' Favre said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Logan Paul clearly not excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show Video

Logan Paul clearly not excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show

Logan Paul gives one word answer to Fox News Digital as to whether he's excited for Bad Bunny's halftime show.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre announced on social media that he won't be watching this year's Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Latin trap artist Bad Bunny. 

Instead, Favre said he will tune into the alternative "All-American" halftime show presented by Turning Point USA (TPUSA). 

"Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show," Favre wrote on X. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brett Favre at a rally

Brett Favre speaks during a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Oct. 30, 2024. (ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Favre joins the growing list of sports and political figures to declare they will be watching the TPUSA's show instead of the official halftime show. Many conservatives have expressed displeasure and concern over the NFL's decision of Bad Bunny for this year's performance due to the artists "woke" beliefs, including fellow NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and former ESPN host Sage Steele.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump will be watching the "All-American" halftime show on Sunday, which is headlined by country/rock artist Kid Rock.

HOW TO WATCH THE TURNING POINT USA ALTERNATE HALFTIME SHOW

Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Bad Bunny receives the award for Album of the Year at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. (Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images)

"I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that," Leavitt told reporters at Thursday's White House press briefing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that and I think artists in the past have done that.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald Trump and Bad Bunny

(Left) U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Right) Bad Bunny performs during his Most Wanted Tour at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 15, 2024. (Win McNamee/Getty Images;Getty Images)

"I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he’ll have a great performance."

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue