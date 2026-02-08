Brett Favre says he won't watch Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show, will watch All-American show instead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre announced on social media that he won't be watching this year's Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Latin trap artist Bad Bunny.

Instead, Favre said he will tune into the alternative "All-American" halftime show presented by Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

"Not familiar with Bad Bunny so don’t know if his music is good or bad. I’m just going to watch what I know Lee Brice, Kid Rock All-American Halftime Show," Favre wrote on X.

Favre joins the growing list of sports and political figures to declare they will be watching the TPUSA's show instead of the official halftime show. Many conservatives have expressed displeasure and concern over the NFL's decision of Bad Bunny for this year's performance due to the artists "woke" beliefs, including fellow NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson and former ESPN host Sage Steele.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump will be watching the "All-American" halftime show on Sunday, which is headlined by country/rock artist Kid Rock.

"I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that," Leavitt told reporters at Thursday's White House press briefing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that and I think artists in the past have done that.

"I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he’ll have a great performance."

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.