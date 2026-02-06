Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

NFL legend blasts league for choosing Bad Bunny as halftime performer: 'Anything for money'

Eric Dickerson says the NFL should have chosen someone from San Francisco instead

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Karoline Leavitt reaveals Trump's preference for Super Bowl halftime show Video

Karoline Leavitt reaveals Trump's preference for Super Bowl halftime show

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump would prefer to watch Kid Rock instead of Bad Bunny for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson blasted the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny to be its halftime performer in the Super Bowl.

Dickerson, 65, called the NFL one of the most corrupt organizations there is and said they will do anything for money.

"I just don't I don't see why they chose that. The NFL does stuff that baffles your mind. So, they'll do anything for money," Dickerson told TMZ in a recent interview. "I thank God I had a chance to play in the National Football League."

Eric Dickerson and Bad Bunny

(Left) Former running back Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams walks onto the field before the NFC divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 23, 2022. (Right) Bad Bunny appears onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images;Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

"But as an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations it is."

Dickerson said he doesn’t understand why the NFL didn’t choose someone with ties to San Francisco.

"Look, why don't we get somebody from right here from home? What how about someone from right here in San Francisco, all these artists right here in the area to play at the Super Bowl? Somebody (who speaks) English, you know?" Dickerson said.

Eric Dickerson looks on

Eric Dickerson walks the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 8, 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

When Dickerson was told that it would be sung in Spanish, the six-time Pro Bowler said it doesn’t make any sense. Dickerson is not the only person who is upset with the NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny.

Many conservatives are concerned about Bad Bunny’s apparent "woke" values and if they will be displayed on the big stage to a massive audience.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Donald Trump will be watching Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) "All-American" halftime show on Sunday, which is headlined by country/rock artist Kid Rock.

Bad Bunny at the 2025 Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that," Leavitt told reporters at Thursday's White House press briefing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that and I think artists in the past have done that.

"I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he’ll have a great performance."

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

