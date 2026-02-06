NFL legend blasts league for choosing Bad Bunny as halftime performer: 'Anything for money'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson blasted the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny to be its halftime performer in the Super Bowl.

Dickerson, 65, called the NFL one of the most corrupt organizations there is and said they will do anything for money.

"I just don't I don't see why they chose that. The NFL does stuff that baffles your mind. So, they'll do anything for money," Dickerson told TMZ in a recent interview. "I thank God I had a chance to play in the National Football League."

"But as an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations it is."

Dickerson said he doesn’t understand why the NFL didn’t choose someone with ties to San Francisco.

"Look, why don't we get somebody from right here from home? What how about someone from right here in San Francisco, all these artists right here in the area to play at the Super Bowl? Somebody (who speaks) English, you know?" Dickerson said.

When Dickerson was told that it would be sung in Spanish, the six-time Pro Bowler said it doesn’t make any sense. Dickerson is not the only person who is upset with the NFL’s selection of Bad Bunny.

Many conservatives are concerned about Bad Bunny’s apparent "woke" values and if they will be displayed on the big stage to a massive audience.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Donald Trump will be watching Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) "All-American" halftime show on Sunday, which is headlined by country/rock artist Kid Rock.

"I think the president would much prefer a Kid Rock performance over Bad Bunny. I must say that," Leavitt told reporters at Thursday's White House press briefing.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended having Bad Bunny as the performer.

"Listen, Bad Bunny is, and I think that was demonstrated last night, one of the great artists in the world and that’s one of the reasons we chose him," Goodell said. "But the other reason is he understood the platform he was on and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents and to be able to use this moment to do that and I think artists in the past have done that.

"I think Bad Bunny understands that and I think he’ll have a great performance."

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

