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WrestleMania

WWE star Danhausen says Mets 'curse' isn't exactly lifted as team drops ninth straight g

Danhausen compared the situation to 'a layaway' after Brian Gewirtz allegedly didn't follow through on a truck deal

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse' Video

WWE star Danhausen gives update on Mets 'curse'

WWE star Danhausen tells Fox News Digital that the "curse" on the New York Mets has yet to fully be lifted.

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LAS VEGAS – WWE star Danhausen has been an eccentric delight since he joined the company and made his debut at the Elimination Chamber back in February.

Danhausen has the knack for "cursing" his WWE opponents. Stars like Dominik Mysterio, Kit Wilson and The Miz have all felt the effects of Danhausen’s abilities, and it seems like the New York Mets are also suffering.

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Danhausen entering the arena before a wrestling match at SAP Center in San Jose, California

Danhausen enters the arena before his match against Kit Wilson during SmackDown at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., on April 10, 2026. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz, a long-suffering Mets fan, told Danhausen earlier this week on social media that if he could lift the "curse" on the Mets, he would "do everything in my power to get his face on the side of a (WWE production) truck."

Danhausen said that Gewirtz had a deal and wanted to have his face on the truck immediately. However, it appears that deal has not come to fruition.

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New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza standing during the Star-Spangled Banner before a baseball game

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stands for the Star-Spangled Banner before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago on April 17, 2026. (Erin Hooley/AP Photo)

"I did un-curse the Mets. But it didn’t work because, I believe it was Brian Gewirtz who did not pay Danhausen. He did not send me my money so it did not take full effect," Danhausen told Fox News Digital on Friday morning. "Once I have the money, perhaps it will actually work because right now it’s probably about a half of an un-cursing. It’s like a layaway situation."

Hours later, the Mets lost their ninth straight game to the Chicago Cubs 12-4.

Danhausen entering the wrestling ring at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento

Danhausen enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, on April 13, 2026. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

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The Cubs dealt with the "Curse of the Billy Goat" for years before winning the World Series in 2016. It appears the Mets have to deal with the Danhausen curse, at least for now.

Meanwhile, for Danhausen, he’s set for his first WrestleMania appearance in some capacity. Reports have indicated that he will have at least one segment with John Cena at WrestleMania 42.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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