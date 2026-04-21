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WrestleMania

WWE star Danhausen reflects on first months with company, gives update on Danhausenettes

The former AEW star appeared in a WrestleMania Night 2 segment with John Cena, The Miz and Micro Wrestling performers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Danhausen reflects on arrival, gives update on Danhausenettes Video

WWE's Danhausen reflects on arrival, gives update on Danhausenettes

WWE star Danhausen talks to Fox News Digital about his arrival to the company and the women he appeared with at Elimination Chamber.

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Danhausen made his debut at Elimination Chamber in February when he appeared out of a mysterious box that was set up on the stage.

The pro wrestling star’s entrance came with a puzzled fan base and questions about who this guy was and how he was going to fit on a crowded roster filled with talented wrestlers all vying for championships and time on the major premium live events, "Monday Night Raw," and "Friday Night SmackDown."

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Danhausen performing in WWE at the United Center in Chicago

Danhausen made his WWE debut during the Elimination Chamber event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28, 2026. (Craig Melvin/WWE)

Danhausen came out with his faced painted and several women, known at the time as the Danhausenettes. It was his first appearance since he left All Elite Wrestling, where he had the same gimmick – putting a "curse" and emerging as more of a comedy act than anything.

In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, Danhausen caught on with the fans. He "cursed" The Miz, Kit Wilson, Dominik Mysterio, the New York Mets and Stephen A. Smith in between his debut and WrestleMania 42. In Las Vegas, his T-shirts were everywhere and dozens of fans painted their faces to match the "very nice, very evil" superstar.

"I’ve only been here for about two months, and look at the impact Danhausen’s made," he told Fox News Digital before WrestleMania Night 1. "He’s got a merchandise stand at WrestleMania. He’s going to be at WrestleMania. And his face is on everything. Gotta get it on the side of the truck still. But what was your question? I was talking about how great I am."

Danhausen performing in WWE at the United Center in Chicago

Danhausen made his WWE debut during the Elimination Chamber event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28, 2026. (Craig Melvin/WWE)

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Danhausen also provided an update on the Danhausenettes, who haven’t been seen since they were dancing and performing on the stage at Elimination Chamber.

"Well, we gave them a vacation," he said. "A great reception. We gave them their human monies to go off and do whatever they want for the time being. Perhaps we’ll see them again. Perhaps we won’t. I don’t know. It’ll be a surprise."

Danhausen appeared at WrestleMania Night 2 – his first WrestleMania.

He came out to a huge reaction in a segment that involved John Cena, The Miz and Wilson. He was accompanied by pro wrestlers rom Micro Wrestling. They also got involved as Danhausen struck The Miz in the groin. The Micro Wrestling performers carried The Miz out of the ring.

Danhausen and John Cena celebrating at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Danhausen and John Cena celebrate during WrestleMania 42: Night 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Andrew Timms/WWE)

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It was one of the funniest moments of the weekend. One thing is for sure, Danhausen is in WWE to stay.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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