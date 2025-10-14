Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage calls out fan harassment after defeating Yankees in ALDS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage became the latest MLB player to call out fan harassment after he said his family was "attacked" following his performance that led to the New York Yankees’ elimination from the American League Division Series.

Yesavage, who set a franchise postseason record by striking out 11 batters in 5 1/3 no-hit innings in Game 2 of the ALDS, addressed the situation – unprompted – on Sunday before the AL Championship Series opener against Seattle.

"Living in this world where there’s so many different opinions and feelings which results in a lot of hate, it’s sad to see that people close to me are being attacked for my performances on the field," he began.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"These people have done nothing to warrant negativity for my actions, whether that’s my parents, my brothers, my girlfriend, family – it’s just really sad."

Yesavage went on to say that while fans are entitled to their opinions, family and friends should not be targeted.

"I know I have the platform to address it, so I am. I hope that people can realize that those individuals have nothing to do with what happens on the field. If you have a problem, I’m a man. I can take whatever opinions anybody has about me or my life. So I just wanted to get that out there."

YANKEES' CAM SCHLITTLER TROLLS RED SOX AFTER HISTORIC OUTING, EXPLAINS WHY IT WAS 'PERSONAL' FOR HIM

Similarly, Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler said he and his family faced online harassment after he helped New York defeat the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

"I’m not gonna get into it, but there’s a line and I think they crossed it a little bit," Schlittler said of Red Sox fans. "I’m a competitor, and I’m gonna go out there and make sure I shut them down."

"You know Boston fans, that’s just how it is. We’re aggressive back home, and we’re gonna try to get under people’s skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to and the wrong team to do it to," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Jays fell into a 0-2 hole after a 10-3 loss to the Mariners on Monday night.

"We have a good day tomorrow to reset as a team and get ready for Game 3 and whatever happens there," Yesavage said after Game 2. "I wouldn’t count this group out. This group is special."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .





