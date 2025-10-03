Yankees' Cam Schlittler trolls Red Sox after historic outing, explains why it was 'personal' for him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Schlittler grew up a Boston Red Sox fan but spent Thursday night breaking their hearts.

Now the New York Yankees' most recent postseason hero, Schlittler became the first player in MLB history to record eight scoreless innings and strike out 12 without allowing a walk in the postseason, helping send the Bronx Bombers to the American League Division Series and eliminating the Red Sox.

It was pure dominance from pitch one to pitch 107, but the rookie right-hander was apparently pitching with a fire lit under him thanks to the Fenway faithful.

"I’m not gonna get into it, but there’s a line and I think they crossed it a little bit," Schlittler said of Red Sox fans. "I’m a competitor, and I’m gonna go out there and make sure I shut them down."

It is unclear what Schlittler was referencing, but social media sleuths made note that Schlittler's mother made her X account private after potentially getting harassed online by Red Sox fans.

"You know Boston fans, that’s just how it is. We’re aggressive back home, and we’re gonna try to get under people’s skin. They just picked the wrong guy to do it to and the wrong team to do it to," Schlittler said.

Perhaps adding some juice was the fact the Yankees drafted Schlittler just one pick after the Sox opted not to in 2022.

After the game, Schlittler took to X to troll the Sox. Lucy Burdge, a DraftKings correspondent, posted a photo of herself in a Red Sox jersey and captioned it, "Sox in 3." Schlittler replied, "Not this year."

Prior to that, Schlittler also posted, "Drinking dat dirty water," a play on the song that plays at Fenway Park after the Sox win.

Thursday was just the 15th MLB start for Schlittler, who was called up on July 9. Schlittler dominated with his fastball, and 73 of his pitches were over 97 mph.

Schlittler now figures to pitch, if necessary, Game 4 of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Bronx on Wednesday.

