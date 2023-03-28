Expand / Collapse search
USMNT goalie Matt Turner pulls off epic gender reveal, celebrates with teammates on the field

Turner and Ashley welcomed their son Easton last year

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
US goalkeeper Matt Turner revealed the gender of his impending child on Monday night after the team’s win over El Salvador.

U.S. men's national team goalie Matt Turner and his wife Ashley Herron had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Monday night. 

First, the goalkeeper helped guide Team USA to a shutout victory over El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League. But perhaps the ultimate cause for celebration happened after the match.

Matt and Ashley found out they would be welcoming a baby girl in a few months.

Matt Turner looks for an open man during a FIFA World Cup match against England at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. 

Matt Turner looks for an open man during a FIFA World Cup match against England at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar.  (John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Turner got the gender reveal off on the right foot by kicking a mini soccer ball into the air. Pink smoke then burst out of the ball and Turner's teammates immediately began jumping for joy and celebrating with him.

Turner has a son, Easton, with his wife and former NFL cheerleader Ashley Herron.

Easton also had an epic gender reveal last year. After a New England Revolution game, Ashley handled the kicking duties. The ball revealed a blue cloud of smoke. 

Turner was injured at the time, but was on the field to embrace his wife after the couple learned they were having a boy.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner gestures after the FIFA World Cup match against Iran on Nov. 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner gestures after the FIFA World Cup match against Iran on Nov. 29, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Turner told GOAL.com that he is overjoyed to know that he will be a girl dad.

"It's a good feeling to know that we're gonna have a little baby girl and I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future," he said. "She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger"

Matt Turner looks for an open man downfield against Japan at Düsseldorf Arena on Sept. 23, 2022, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Matt Turner looks for an open man downfield against Japan at Düsseldorf Arena on Sept. 23, 2022, in Düsseldorf, Germany. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The win over El Salvador secured the USMNT's spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi entered as a substitute in the second half, and scored a goal in the 62nd minute to secure the win for the U.S.

He was left off the World Cup roster and said his career over the past several months has been "a roller-coaster ride."

"It is been a roller coaster to be honest," Pepi said. "Happy to be just in the squad, scoring goals again after missing the World Cup. I think I made a big statement tonight and I'm just happy to be fighting with my teammates again and helping them out."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.