Blackhawks trade franchise legend Patrick Kane to Rangers after 16 seasons in Chicago: reports

This will take some getting used to: Patrick Kane is a New York Ranger.

The Chicago Blackhawks have sent the former league MVP to the Blueshirts after he spent his first 16 seasons in the Windy City, according to multiple reports.

The move has been in the works for several weeks, and it got down to the nitty gritty over the last few days. The Rangers had to make several roster moves with respect to salaries to make it work under the league salary cap.

At 34, Kane, is no longer in the Hart Trophy conversation and was playing on a rebuilding Chicago team. So, the Stanley Cup-contending Rangers jumped at the chance to acquire him.

Kane has 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 54 games this season. But he's been red-hot recently, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in his last four games.

The trade may be the finishing touch after a flurry of moves by the Rangers. They reacquired center Tyler Motte and also traded for St. Louis Blues legend Vladimir Tarasenko.

Chicago received a 2023 conditional second rounder pick and a 2023 fourth-rounder for Kane.

The Rangers made the Eastern Conference finals last year, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

As it stands right now, the 33-15-9 Rangers are set to face the Hudson River rival New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs.

Kane was the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft and has lived up to every ounce of hype, becoming arguably the greatest American-born player in the history of the NHL.

He's scored 446 goals and handed out 779 assists in his career, winning three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015) in the process. He scored the Cup winner in overtime in 2010 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kane is expected to suit up for the Blueshirts Wednesday night in Philly.