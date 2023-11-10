Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks star Connor Bedard reaches historic milestone last achieved in 1944

Bedard registered two goals and two assists

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Connor Bedard is certainly living up to expectations that he is a generational talent. 

The Chicago Blackhawks first round draft pick scored two goals and registered two assists in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. 

Connor Bedard takes a shot on goal

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) shoots the puck during the NHL Hockey match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks on November 9th, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.  (Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I think good things happen when you play hard in the right way," head coach Luke Richardson told reporters of Bedard’s performance. 

"He’s new to the league, and he’s been here for a dozen games now – he’s starting to really figure it out and use his skills to the best of his ability, and it paid off for him and us tonight." 

Bedard’s production made him the third-youngest player in league history to record a four-point night. The last player to do so was Bep Guidolin with the Boston Bruins in 1944. He was 18 years and 56 days old. 

Connor Bedard takes a shot on goal

Jonas Johansson, #31, and Anthony Cirelli, #71, of the Tampa Bay Lightning battle against Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Amalie Arena on November 9, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.   (Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

When asked about his performance after the game, Bedard offered a humble response. 

"I thought we showed good patience, and, obviously, we waited for their mistakes.  And kind of all the points I feel like other guys did great things and I got to benefit. It’s obviously nice getting on the scoresheet, but there’s a lot that goes into it." 

Connor Bedard lines up for a face off

Connor Bedard, #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks, lines up for a face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the Amalie Arena on November 9, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.  (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, has seven goals and 11 points in his first 12 NHL games. 

The Blackhawks will next travel to Florida to take on the Panthers Sunday afternoon. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.