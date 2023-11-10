Blackhawks star Connor Bedard reaches historic milestone last achieved in 1944

Connor Bedard is certainly living up to expectations that he is a generational talent.

The Chicago Blackhawks first round draft pick scored two goals and registered two assists in Thursday night’s 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"I think good things happen when you play hard in the right way," head coach Luke Richardson told reporters of Bedard’s performance.

BLACKHAWKS ACCUSED OF INADEQUATELY HANDLING SEX ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS DURING 2009-10 STANLEY CUP RUN

"He’s new to the league, and he’s been here for a dozen games now – he’s starting to really figure it out and use his skills to the best of his ability, and it paid off for him and us tonight."

Bedard’s production made him the third-youngest player in league history to record a four-point night. The last player to do so was Bep Guidolin with the Boston Bruins in 1944. He was 18 years and 56 days old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked about his performance after the game, Bedard offered a humble response.

"I thought we showed good patience, and, obviously, we waited for their mistakes. And kind of all the points I feel like other guys did great things and I got to benefit. It’s obviously nice getting on the scoresheet, but there’s a lot that goes into it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bedard, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, has seven goals and 11 points in his first 12 NHL games.

The Blackhawks will next travel to Florida to take on the Panthers Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



