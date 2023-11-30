Bills' Von Miller turns himself in to police as details of alleged domestic violence incident emerge

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller turned himself in to Glenn Heights Police in Texas Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest for an alleged assault on his pregnant girlfriend, according to FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth.

Miller turned himself in at 3 p.m. Thursday and posted $5,000 bond for his release, Glenn Heights Police Chief Nick Bristow told FOX 4.

The Dallas Police Department responded to the 3100 block of N. Harwood at a high-rise apartment complex around 11 a.m. Wednesday to a "major disturbance call."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miller was not at the location when officers arrived. However, a preliminary investigation found that an argument between Miller and his girlfriend escalated with the veteran NFL star allegedly assaulting her.

The victim told police the argument revolved around traveling on her birthday. Miller told the woman to get out of the apartment, and when she went to grab her laptop and cell phones, Miller allegedly began assaulting her.

The woman yelled, "Stop, I’m pregnant," according to a police document obtained by FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth. She also told police Miller applied pressure to her neck for "3 to 5 seconds," then let go. He then allegedly stomped on her laptop, pulled her hair and grabbed her by the neck again with both hands.

FROM OUTKICK: JIM HARBAUGH ALREADY HOT NAME AMONG NFL TEAMS SUCH AS BEARS, CHARGERS IN NEXT COACHING HIRING CYCLE

The victim, who authorities did not identify, was not hospitalized, but she had "minor injuries."

Miller’s arrest warrant was for a charge of assault on a pregnant person. WFAA first reported the incident and identified the victim as Miller’s longtime girlfriend.

The Bills also released a statement about the incident Thursday, saying the team was aware of the report.

"We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the statement said.

Miller has been with the Bills since 2022 after signing a six-year, $120 million deal. His 2022 season was cut short after 11 games due to a torn ACL.

Miller has played sparingly in eight games this season and has two tackles and no sacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills have a bye in Week 13 before facing the Kansas City Chiefs Dec. 10.