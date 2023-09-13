Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

Bills reporter caught on hot mic talking about Stefon Diggs: 'He’ll look me right in my face and say F-U'

Team reporter Maddy Glab issues apology, owns up to what she said in video

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills team reporter Maddy Glab was heard over a hot microphone talking about how she believes star wide receiver Stefon Diggs treats media. 

A video of the hot-mic situation went viral as Glab could be heard speaking with another media member about whom the team was making available to speak on Wednesday. It was Diggs and safety Micah Hyde, Glab can be heard saying.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Then she added this remark. 

"There’s no control over Stefon Diggs," she said. "He’s going to do what he wants to do."

Stefon Diggs during the Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs watches drills during training camp in Pittsford, New York, on July 26, 2023. (AP Photo / Adrian Kraus)

The clip ends with Glab saying, "He’ll look me right in my face and say F-U. That’s how he treats everybody."

While it wasn’t initially made known who was speaking in the clip, Glab owned up to it with an apology on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FORMER NFL NETWORK REPORTER JIM TROTTER FILES DISCRIMINATION, RETALIATION LAWSUIT AGAINST NFL

"I want to take ownership for what I said today," Glab wrote in a statement. "I am very sorry for what I said and meant no ill will. I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs, and he has been one of my favorite players to cover. He has great character and treats us media with lots of respect. He takes time out of his day to talk to us, which he doesn’t have to do."

Glab added context to the conversation that was heard over the mic as well.

Stefon Diggs speaks to reporters after training camp

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks at a news conference after practice at the team's training camp in Pittsford, New York, on July 26, 2023. (AP Photo / Adrian Kraus)

"For context, media was waiting for players to come out for press conferences when a reporter [jokingly] told me to go get Stefon Diggs," she said. "I said I don’t have control over him – Stef marches to the [beat] of his own drum and I love that about him. He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview."

"I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that. Stef is not in the wrong, I am."

The Bills and Diggs’ agents did not immediately get back to Fox News Digital after a request for comment.

While Diggs can be fiery on the field, there have been no previous mentions of any incidents with media.

Stefon Diggs looks on field

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diggs was one of the few positives from the Bills’ Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, hauling in 10 passes for 102 yards with the team’s only touchdown on the night.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.