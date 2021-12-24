Bills star Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, questions Pro Bowl snub: 'Can’t argue with stats'

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer may have done enough to earn himself a chance to represent the organization at the Pro Bowl next year but was not one of the players initially selected.

Poyer, who’s in his fifth season with the Bills, has five interceptions and 83 tackles in 13 games for Buffalo. His wife, Rachel Bush, was not happy about the snub.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Said it last year, going to say it again lol. Pro Bowl should have the PROS in it," Bush tweeted.

"Enough of this voting nonsense. Jordan and Micah (Hyde) are the best. Simple facts. Can’t argue with stats. FIVE picks. Top graded coverage. Give me a damn break.

The Pro Bowl voting is made up of coaches, players and fans. The AFC starters at the safety position include Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM'S DESHAZOR EVERETT INVOLVED IN DEADLY SINGLE-CAR CRASH

Poyer has more interceptions than James and Mathieu and is tied with Byard with five. Byard has a touchdown to his credit, though. Poyer has never made the Pro Bowl for as long as he’s been in the NFL, which is about nine years.

"#1 defense in the NFL and not a single defensive player from the Bills in the dang Pro Bowl. How is that a pro bowl then?" Bush added.

All hope is not lost though. It’s more than likely players will pull out over injuries or because of the playoffs. Poyer is a third alternate so he could still make the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pro Bowl is set for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.