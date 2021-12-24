Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills star Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, questions Pro Bowl snub: 'Can’t argue with stats'

Poyer is having one of the best seasons of his career but missed out on a selection

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer may have done enough to earn himself a chance to represent the organization at the Pro Bowl next year but was not one of the players initially selected.

Poyer, who’s in his fifth season with the Bills, has five interceptions and 83 tackles in 13 games for Buffalo. His wife, Rachel Bush, was not happy about the snub.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

"Said it last year, going to say it again lol. Pro Bowl should have the PROS in it," Bush tweeted.

"Enough of this voting nonsense. Jordan and Micah (Hyde) are the best. Simple facts. Can’t argue with stats. FIVE picks. Top graded coverage. Give me a damn break.

The Pro Bowl voting is made up of coaches, players and fans. The AFC starters at the safety position include Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans, Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers and Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM'S DESHAZOR EVERETT INVOLVED IN DEADLY SINGLE-CAR CRASH

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Poyer has more interceptions than James and Mathieu and is tied with Byard with five. Byard has a touchdown to his credit, though. Poyer has never made the Pro Bowl for as long as he’s been in the NFL, which is about nine years.

"#1 defense in the NFL and not a single defensive player from the Bills in the dang Pro Bowl. How is that a pro bowl then?" Bush added.

All hope is not lost though. It’s more than likely players will pull out over injuries or because of the playoffs. Poyer is a third alternate so he could still make the game.

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York.

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pro Bowl is set for Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com