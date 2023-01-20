Bills' Jordan Poyer encourages Tom Brady to step away from football: 'Go spend time with your kids'

Jordan Poyer is preparing for a divisional round playoff game Sunday against the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

But the safety took a few moments to offer quarterback Tom Brady a piece of advice.

"I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man," Poyer said this week on an episode of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast."

Poyer's comments were prompted by Brady and the Bucs' struggles in a wild-card round defeat.

"Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said. "Early on — you can go back to my podcast — I said, 'You can’t count Tom out.’ … And sure as s---, he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league."

The former Oregon State standout also mentioned it was not easy for a player of Brady's stature to lose a playoff game as convincingly as he did against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I didn’t like watching that game. It was hard to watch. You’re down 27-0 at halftime (it was 18-0). He was defeated. You could see he was defeated. I still think he obviously knows everything about everything, the insides and out of football. But it does take 11 to play the game," Poyer added.

"Go be with your kids, Tom. I appreciate everything you’ve done in this league. I got two picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games. I’m 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom."

Brady and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen have two children together. The seven-time Super Bowl winner also has a 15-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

After 13 years of marriage, the pair announced the finalization of their divorce in October.

The 45-year-old Brady is set to hit free agency this offseason, and his future remains unclear. The future Hall of Famer could opt to take Poyer up on his advice and step away from the game all together or return for a 24th season in the NFL.

If Brady does elect to keep playing, he may not return to Tampa Bay. Whenever Brady does put his playing days behind him for good, he will make the jump to the FOX Sports broadcast booth.

After the season-ending game Monday, Brady thanked various people for the support through a rather turbulent year and said he would take some time before he makes a decision on his future.

"I’m gonna go home and get a good night’s sleep as soon as I can tonight," Brady said in a postgame press conference. "There’s been a lot of focus on this game. Just one day at a time."

Brady's retirement last offseason lasted 40 days. He then announced he would return to the Bucs for a third year.

Brady did lead the Bucs to a second straight NFC South title, but the team's 8-9 record was the first losing campaign of the quarterback's career.

Tampa Bay fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and other assistant coaches after the Bucs struggled on offense most of the season.