Tom Brady 'focused on two things' amid 'amicable' split from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady had a tumultuous few days last week as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their fifth game of the season and he and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Brady was asked about his personal life spilling over into his professional life in the latest episode Monday of the "Let’s Go!" podcast. He told sportscaster Jim Gray that he was focused on taking care of his family through the rough period of his life and trying to win football games.

"I think there's a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady said on the podcast. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation, and I'm really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.

"So, that's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That's what I'll just continue to do as long as I'm working and as long as I'm being a dad."

Brady was then asked if there was a "challenge compartmentalizing between the two."

"Well, I think that's what being a professional is. I've dealt with a lot of challenging situations on and off the field over 23 years, and a lot of it does play out in front of a lot of people," Brady said. "I think the interesting thing for a football player or an athlete in general is, you know, you're out there. I always say we're not actors. Even though we're on TV, you know, that is our real self out there. We're trying to do our best. That's how people really have gotten to know me over the years, by being on TV. And that is an authentic self that's out there to compete with my teammates every day. And you're giving all you can to the team and, you know, everyone's going through different things.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do. I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you want to deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm going to try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce Friday mere hours after the Buccaneers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The ex-couple have two kids together as the quarterback co-parents a son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Tampa Bay will play the Los Angeles Rams in a rematch of last season’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game.