Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, praises Trump in social media post

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, praised President Donald Trump’s administration for renegotiating the Maine Sea Grant funding.

Hudson, 24, pleaded with Trump and the White House to reinstate the Maine Sea Grant after the program was "abruptly" cut on Saturday in a social media post.

Trump’s administration adhered to her pleas, and agreed to reinstate the funding on Wednesday. Hudson took to social media to extend her gratitude to the Trump administration and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It is with a full, full heart that I share that this most wonderful news with you all," Hudson wrote in her caption of her post that included her next to Collins.

"This effort could not have been achieved without (Collins) and her commitment to Maine’s fishing community. Senator Collins, on behalf of all fisherman (sic) of Maine, thank you for your continual support in preserving our heritage, tradition and economy."

Hudson began her post with "The Fisherman have been heard!" and used the hashtags #TrumpDOESLoveFisherman and #TrumpLovesFisherman to sign off her post.

BILL BELICHICK AND HIS GIRLFRIEND HAVE 'DISCUSSED MARRIAGE': REPORT

Hudson spoke during the 50th Maine Fisherman’s Forum in Rockport on Saturday and talked about how the grant funding cut affected fisherman.

"The news came like a tsunami to the Forum on Saturday that the federal funding program ‘Maine Sea Grant’ was abruptly cut. This program has been a pillar of support for marine research, sustainability, and economic growth for more than 50 years. The forum floors filled with tears and fears as if everyone were drowning, and we were," Hudson wrote in a separate post on Tuesday.

"The decision only amplified the uncertainty, anxiety and existential fears that already plague the fisherman of Maine."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick was with Hudson in support, as she posted a picture of the couple in a private plane before she was set to speak at the forum.

The North Carolina Tar Heels head coach and Hudson were first publicly linked last year and have reportedly discussed marriage.

This upcoming football season will be Belichick’s first as a college football head coach. The 72-year-old parted ways with the New England Patriots after the 2023 season after an incredible run that included six Super Bowl victories.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.