Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend leaks message criticizing her relationship

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old cheerleader girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posted a screenshot of a hostile exchange with an Instagram user who criticized the couple's relationship Friday.

Hudson posted the screenshot to her Instagram story that shows a message responding to one of her photos from someone who wrote, "but you do realize your relationship is insane right?" Hudson displayed the name and handle of the person who sent it and even tagged the person in the post.

Hudson's post also shows her response that says, "But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own relationship is insane, right?"

In the post, Hudson also asked her follower which was more offensive, the commenter's manners or punctuation, referencing a missing comma between "insane" and "right."

Hudson leaked the exchange after a string of recent posts by the model showcasing her romance with the 72-year-old Belichick.

On Saturday, she posted a series of photos showing Belichick and her while she posed in a bathing suit on a beach.

That post drew a series of mixed reactions.

"I'm loving this new Bill," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "Is this not weird as f---?"

The relationship has become a subject of fascination and controversy for fans due to the 48-year age difference. But that hasn't stopped them from regularly showing off in public.

Last week, Hudson praised President Donald Trump’s administration for renegotiating Maine Sea Grant funding.

Hudson, 24, pleaded in a social media post with Trump and the White House to reinstate the Maine Sea Grant after the program was "abruptly" cut. Trump’s administration adhered to her pleas, agreeing to reinstate the funding.

Hudson took to social media to extend her gratitude to the Trump administration and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

"It is with a full, full heart that I share this most wonderful news with you all," Hudson wrote in her caption of her post that included her next to Collins.

"This effort could not have been achieved without (Collins) and her commitment to Maine’s fishing community. Senator Collins, on behalf of all fisherman (sic) of Maine, thank you for your continual support in preserving our heritage, tradition and economy."

Hudson began her post with "The Fisherman have been heard!" and used the hashtags #TrumpDOESLoveFisherman and #TrumpLovesFisherman to sign off her post.

Hudson spoke during the 50th Maine Fisherman’s Forum in Rockport Saturday and talked about how the cut to grant funding affected fisherman.

"The news came like a tsunami to the Forum on Saturday that the federal funding program ‘Maine Sea Grant’ was abruptly cut. This program has been a pillar of support for marine research, sustainability, and economic growth for more than 50 years. The forum floors filled with tears and fears as if everyone were drowning, and we were," Hudson wrote in a separate recent post.

"The decision only amplified the uncertainty, anxiety and existential fears that already plague the fisherman of Maine."

This upcoming football season will be Belichick’s first as a college football head coach. The 72-year-old will lead the North Carolina Tar Heels after parting ways with the New England Patriots after the 2023 season after a run that included six Super Bowl victories.

Hudson will reportedly be involved in Belichick's operation of the team after he instructed that she be copied on all emails sent to him, according to an email leaked by The Assembly.