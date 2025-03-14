New ex-Cowboys teammates get into social media spat after free agency decision: 'Clown s--t'

DeMarcus Lawrence left the Dallas Cowboys after 11 seasons just this week, but he's already made a rival on his former team.

Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks this week after forming himself as a staple on the Dallas defensive line.

However, he kept it blunt as to why he decided not to go back to the Cowboys.

"Dallas is my home. Made my home there, family lives there, I'm forever gonna be there," he told a reporter this week. "But I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there, so we're here."

Micah Parsons caught wind of the comments and spoke out.

"This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s--t!"

Despite being teammates for four years, Lawrence was not going down easy.

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left," Lawrence responded.

Parsons has been criticized in the past for being active on social media and hosting a podcast.

But Lawrence may have a point. The Cowboys haven't even reached an NFC championship game since winning the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title to cap the 1995 season.

Lawrence, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Seahawks, was a second-round draft pick by Dallas in 2013 and signed the biggest contract for a defensive player in club history six years later, after consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks.

Lawrence never had more than 6.5 sacks after signing the big contract, while the Cowboys made it to the divisional round four times in his 11 seasons. He said the Cowboys hadn't offered him a contract this offseason, yet his deal with the Seahawks could be worth $42 million.

The 32-year-old was limited to four games by a sprained foot in 2024 and missed at least half the season in two of the past four years, but early on in his career, he made four Pro Bowls.

With Parsons going into the final year of his rookie contract, the Cowboys could be on the verge of making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett just took that title with an extension that averages $40 million per season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

