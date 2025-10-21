Bill Belichick advances in Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process amid UNC struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick may not be having the college coaching debut he had hoped for in his first season with the North Carolina Tar Heels, but the New England Patriots legend is still undisputed when it comes to his legacy in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Belichick was among the final 12 coaches in the running for the 2026 class, a group that will be narrowed down to nine semifinalists in early November.

Other notable coaches in the running include Tom Coughlin, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories, as well as Super Bowl champions Mike Holmgren, George Seifert and Mike Shanahan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Belichick ended his NFL coaching career in 2023 as the architect behind one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history, that saw the Patriots win six Super Bowls under his tenure.

Tuesday’s news comes amid a turbulent start for Belichick in North Carolina.

Between the Tar Heels’ 2-4 record and Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson taking over much of the headlines, Belichick’s debut season has been riddled with distraction. Earlier this month, Hulu reportedly pulled the plug on a docuseries following the coach’s first season.

BILL BELICHICK, JORDON HUDSON'S HOT MIC MOMENT LEAKED AMID UNC'S DRAMA-FILLED SEASON

That decision broke after North Carolina’s blowout loss to Clemson at home.

Just last week, a hot mic moment between Belichick and Hudson was leaked. In the clip obtained by "Pablo Torre Finds Out," the couple can be heard making disappearing remarks about the production and graphics team during the filming of Belichick's show, "Coach," which was on the Underdog Network last year.

The media circus surrounding the longtime coach reached a point where rumors began circulating that both parties were discussing a "potential exit strategy." But Belichick and UNC later released statements denying it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m fully committed to UNC Football and the program we’re building here," Belichick said at the time.