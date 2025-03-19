Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase takes thinly veiled jab at city of Cincinnati after signing record-breaking deal

Chase's four-year extension makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Bengals re-sign Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins | Breakfast Ball Video

Bengals re-sign Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins | Breakfast Ball

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to record-breaking contracts in Chase’s case, with both contracts being over $115 million. Craig Carton, Danny Parkins, and Mark Schlereth ask if this was the right decision by th...

Ja’Marr Chase was relieved to have another four years in Cincinnati after the Bengals and star receiver agreed to a lucrative contract extension this week that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

While the salary, Joe Burrow, and fellow receiver Tee Higgins were big draws in his decision to stay, Chase admitted during a press conference with the media on Tuesday that the city’s lack of distractions also played a key factor. 

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins, left, and Ja'Marr Chase celebrate a touchdown during a game on Nov. 17, 2024. (IMAGN)

In other words, boredom is good when it comes to football. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to come here and focus. I’m not distracted out here, not too many things to get me off pace out here," he told reporters when asked about his reason for staying. 

"The foods not the best, we could work on that but – I’m from New Orleans, I’m not used to the food yet," Chase added, drawing a unified laugh from the room. 

Chase reportedly inked a four-year contract extension worth $161 million, including $112 million guaranteed, putting him above Myles Garrett’s previous mark of $40 million a year, which was set earlier this month. 

Ja'Marr Chase gets the ball

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a pass for a touchdown against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, Jan. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

BENGALS MAKE JA’MARR CHASE HIGHEST-PAID NON-QUARTERBACK IN NFL HISTORY WITH NEW CONTRACT EXTENSION

The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

"It still hasn’t hit me yet. So, I’m still living in the moment, just enjoying the process of everything," Chase said of the historic extension.  

"I want to win, that’s why I’m here." 

Chase’s deal was also announced alongside Higgins, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $115 million, making him the highest-paid No. 2 receiver ever, FOX Sports reported. 

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown. (IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The collective agreement between the two offensive stars is that the Bengals’ offseason moves will allow them to work toward a Super Bowl ring. 

"I want to win a championship, and we can definitely win it here," Higgins said. "The money isn’t the big factor. It’s being with the guys for another four years and trying to win that championship."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.