Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase takes thinly veiled jab at city of Cincinnati after signing record-breaking deal

Ja’Marr Chase was relieved to have another four years in Cincinnati after the Bengals and star receiver agreed to a lucrative contract extension this week that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

While the salary, Joe Burrow, and fellow receiver Tee Higgins were big draws in his decision to stay, Chase admitted during a press conference with the media on Tuesday that the city’s lack of distractions also played a key factor.

In other words, boredom is good when it comes to football.

"I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to come here and focus. I’m not distracted out here, not too many things to get me off pace out here," he told reporters when asked about his reason for staying.

"The foods not the best, we could work on that but – I’m from New Orleans, I’m not used to the food yet," Chase added, drawing a unified laugh from the room.

Chase reportedly inked a four-year contract extension worth $161 million, including $112 million guaranteed, putting him above Myles Garrett’s previous mark of $40 million a year, which was set earlier this month.

BENGALS MAKE JA’MARR CHASE HIGHEST-PAID NON-QUARTERBACK IN NFL HISTORY WITH NEW CONTRACT EXTENSION

The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

"It still hasn’t hit me yet. So, I’m still living in the moment, just enjoying the process of everything," Chase said of the historic extension.

"I want to win, that’s why I’m here."

Chase’s deal was also announced alongside Higgins, who signed a four-year contract extension worth $115 million, making him the highest-paid No. 2 receiver ever, FOX Sports reported.

The collective agreement between the two offensive stars is that the Bengals’ offseason moves will allow them to work toward a Super Bowl ring.

"I want to win a championship, and we can definitely win it here," Higgins said. "The money isn’t the big factor. It’s being with the guys for another four years and trying to win that championship."