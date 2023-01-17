Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night thanks to one of the more iconic plays in recent NFL playoff memory.

Without the services of Lamar Jackson , backup quarterback Tyler Huntley performed valiantly, keeping Baltimore in the game against a Bengals team that had won eight in a row heading into the playoffs.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Ravens had a third-and-goal from the Bengals' one-yard line with a chance to break a 17-17 tie.

The tie was broken, but not in a way anyone expected.

Huntley attempted to hurdle over the line of scrimmage, extending the football in order to break the endzone plane.

The ball was knocked from Huntley’s hand before he crossed the goal line, landing in the waiting arms of Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard .

The big man rumbled 98 yards for the score, giving Cincinnati a 24-17 lead and the game's final score.

Hubbard was mic’d up on Sunday, and the Cincinnati native was just happy he was able to outrun the Ravens on his game-winning scamper.

"I was so terrified of getting caught. I was like ‘He’s on my a--,’" Hubbard told his teammate on the sideline.

Hubbard’s 98-yard score was the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL playoff history and the longest postseason go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"You can't even dream that one up," Hubbard said. "It's pretty special."

The win over the Ravens advanced the Bengals to the AFC Divisional Playoffs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday .

Cincinnati is looking to return to the Super Bowl after losing to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

