Baltimore Ravens
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey has hilarious response to sister's Sam Hubbard tweet

Marlon Humphrey earned a Pro Bowl selection this season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and his sister, Breona, had a hilarious exchange on social media Monday following the team’s dramatic 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner as the defense was able to shut down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on the final drive of the game.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the wild-card playoff game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Breona Humphrey appeared to have something else in mind when she witnessed Hubbard make the game-changing play.

"Wow Sam Hubbard kinda fine," she wrote.

The Ravens' defensive back had to respond.

Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens during the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey of the Ravens during the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Jan. 1, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood," he wrote. "… I want emancipation."

Breona responded: "Marlon, wait! I take it back bro. I’m sorry!"

Humphrey had a terrific sixth season for the Ravens. He played in every regular-season game for the first time since 2019 and earned himself a Pro Bowl selection for the third time as he tallied 71 total tackles, seven pass breakups, four QB hits and three sacks.

Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens before the Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Cleveland.

Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens before the Browns game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North division after a 10-7 season. Baltimore will have decisions to make regarding some of its star players come the offseason.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.