Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals' Sam Hubbard ran over 17 mph on incredible fumble return for TD

The Bengals won the game 24-17

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown and set a record for the longest scoop-and-score in NFL postseason history.

Hubbard made the play in the fourth quarter after Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson poked the ball away from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley near the goal line.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbles the ball during the wild-card playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley fumbles the ball during the wild-card playoff game against the Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Next Gen Stats broke down Hubbard’s game-changing play that gave the Bengals the 24-17 lead and eventually the win by the same score. Hubbard traveled 123.6 yards on the play and it was the longest distance traveled by a ball carrier on a touchdown during the 2022-23 season. 

Hubbard reached a top speed of 17.43 mph and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who was chasing him down to try to make a tackle, reached a speed of 20.72 mph.

"I was watching on the big screen. I was like, ‘He’s coming, somebody block him, please don’t get caught.’ That’s all I was thinking about," Hubbard said, via the team’s website.

Sam Hubbard of the Bengals runs 98 yards for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Sam Hubbard of the Bengals runs 98 yards for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard uses oxygen after his 98-yard touchdown run on Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard uses oxygen after his 98-yard touchdown run on Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hubbard had four tackles and a quarterback hit in the game. Wilson finished with 10 tackles and a forced fumble. The play put Cincinnati up a touchdown and an extra point with about 11:39 to play in the game.

Cincinnati won the game and will take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.