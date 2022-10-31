Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago Bears
Published

Bears trade Pro Bowler Roquan Smith to Ravens for draft picks

Smith and the Bears couldn't find common ground on a new contract this past offseason

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Bears have unloaded another key defensive player, as linebacker Roquan Smith is reportedly heading to the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Bears will be receiving a second- and fifth-round pick from the Ravens, ESPN says. 

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer was first to report the trade. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears speaks to his team before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears speaks to his team before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This comes just a few days after Smith was highly emotional that Robert Quinn had been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith was choked up when he learned about his Bears teammate leaving during a press conference, and now he finds himself in the same boat. 

But Smith was always someone that could’ve been dealt prior to the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, as his contract is up after this season. There was some frustration level for Smith, who represents himself, during summer’s negotiations that went south. 

EAGLES ACQUIRE PRO BOWLER ROBERT QUINN FROM BEARS; TEAMMATE BREAKS DOWN UPON LEARNING OF DEAL

Smith was the eighth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and has proven why the Bears coveted him so high. He’s never had a season below 100 tackles since he broke into the league, with his 2021 campaign seeing 163 combined tackles with three sacks, one pick-six, and three passes defended. 

Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears signs autographs for fans after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears signs autographs for fans after defeating the New England Patriots 33-14 at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Smith is a natural leader that should elevate the Ravens’ defense immediately. He’ll be stationed next to Patrick Queen, who plays a similar style as Smith. Both players are fast and explosive with the ability to run sideline to sideline and power their way into backfields. 

BEARS' JUSTIN JONES CHIDES PATRIOTS WITH DEFLATEGATE JOKE FOLLOWING WIN

The Ravens currently lead the AFC North (the Cincinnati Bengals could tie their 5-3 record with a win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night) and are looking for ways to set themselves apart. Smith is a good way to do so. 

But, with his contract up, the Ravens may be inclined to work something out before he hits free agency after this season, especially when looking at the draft capital they gave up for him. A second-round pick is the headliner there. 

Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears stretches prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Roquan Smith #58 of the Chicago Bears stretches prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In just five seasons, Smith has tallied 607 tackles — he already has 83 this season — 16.5 sacks, seven interceptions and 47 tackles for loss in 69 games. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.