Chicago Bears
Bears' Justin Jones chides Patriots with Deflategate joke following win

Justin Jones put together a nice game for the Bears

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Chicago Bears' defense stifled the New England Patriots’ offense on Monday night, allowing only 14 points and forcing them to turn the ball over four times.

Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones had a solid game in the win. He recorded two tackles, a fumble recovery and two passes defended in the 33-14 victory. On Twitter, he had some fun at the Patriots’ expense as well.

Justin Jones of the Bears celebrates after a missed field goal during the Washington Commanders game at Soldier Field on Oct. 13, 2022, in Chicago.

Justin Jones of the Bears celebrates after a missed field goal during the Washington Commanders game at Soldier Field on Oct. 13, 2022, in Chicago. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Post game analysis: Balls were inflated to the fullest. Result = 3 INTS," Jones wrote on the social media site, referencing one of the scandals Tom Brady and the Patriots were involved in a few years ago.

In the 2015 Deflategate scandal, Brady was accused of purposefully ordering the deflation of footballs during the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones recovers a fumble against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24, 2022.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones recovers a fumble against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Paul Rutherford-USA Today Sports)

The Patriots won the playoff game 45-7 buoyed by LeGarrette Blount’s 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brady had three touchdown passes in the game, too.

An investigation into the accusations led to Brady's suspension for four games the following season.

Jones is in his first season with the Bears. He was a third-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. In seven games with Chicago so far, he’s recorded 22 total tackles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Justin Jones of the Bears stands during the national anthem before the Washington Commanders game at Soldier Field on Oct. 13, 2022 in Chicago.

Justin Jones of the Bears stands during the national anthem before the Washington Commanders game at Soldier Field on Oct. 13, 2022 in Chicago. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Chicago is 3-4 through seven games. The defense is seventh in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

