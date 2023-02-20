Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears
Bears' Chase Claypool 'needs to grow up a little bit,' Steelers great Hines Ward says

Claypool was traded from the Steelers to the Bears in the middle of the season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chase Claypool’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers did not last long as the team traded him to the Chicago Bears at the NFL trade deadline during the 2022 season.

He had 153 catches for 2,044 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time with the Steelers, but he did not appear to garner enough support with some of his actions. He drew the ire of Cam Heyward when he suggested music being played at practice would be more "fun." He also criticized the Cleveland Browns after their AFC North rival eliminated them from the playoffs.

Wide receiver Hines Ward, #86 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, stands on the field prior to a game on Sept. 14, 2008 against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Steelers great Hines Ward discussed Claypool in a recent interview with Chat Sports.

"Sometimes I think with Chase, it became more about Chase and less about the team," the former NFL wide receiver said. "I think there’s a little more maturing level on his part. He needs to grow up a little bit."

Chase Claypool, #10 of the Chicago Bears, looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Nov. 6, 2022 in Chicago.

Pittsburgh invested a second-round draft pick in the former Notre Dame standout in 2020. He received 109 targets in his rookie season, but those began to drop off during his second and third years in the NFL.

With the Bears, he had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games but did not score a touchdown.

Claypool could become a top target for Justin Fields once he gets more practice time and a few more games under his belt with the offense.

Chase Claypool, #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers, catches a pass during warm-ups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh.

The Bears finished 3-14 last year in their first season under Matt Eberflus.

