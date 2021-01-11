Steelers' Chase Claypool sour after playoff loss: 'The Browns are gonna get clapped next week. So all good'

By the looks of it, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool seems to be a little bitter following the team’s 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns in an AFC wild-card matchup between division rivals on Sunday night.

Claypool, who had five receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the game, was interacting with fans on social media and breaking down players from the game on Monday when he shared his reaction to Pittsburgh's loss.

"Bad loss, but the Browns are gonna get clapped next week. So all good," the rookie said during the livestream.

Claypool wasn’t the only Steelers wide receiver to make headlines following the loss to the Browns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

JuJu Smith-Schuster was singled out by the Browns after first making himself a target leading into the wild-card round when he told reporters that he wasn’t worried about playing Cleveland.

STEELERS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER STANDS BY 'THE BROWNS IS THE BROWNS' COMMENT AFTER WILD-CARD LOSS

Smith-Schuster faced the music after the loss.

"I don't regret saying what I said," he said during his postgame press conference. "I said ‘the Browns is the Browns.’ They came out and played a hell of a game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There's been games where you lose some, you win some, and today wasn't our night," Smith-Schuster continued. "Hopefully, the same Browns show up against the next opponent, and they go out there and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game."

The Browns will move on to the AFC divisional round, where they will travel to take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.