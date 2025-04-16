Bears' Caleb Williams rejects developing friendships with NFL counterparts: 'Want a competitive advantage'

Caleb Williams, the top pick in last year's NFL Draft, experienced some highs and lows during his rookie season.

However, the Chicago Bears quarterback is speaking out on at least one of the ways he plans on approaching his second NFL season. Developing close friendships with fellow quarterbacks across the league is something Williams is simply not interested in.

In an interview with Esquire, the Heisman Trophy winner acknowledged that other quarterbacks are "probably great guys." However, he is not necessarily prioritizing getting to know any of them on a personal level.

Williams' rationale centered around his belief that having a strong bond with counterparts could cause him to lose his competitive edge. "I think the NFL game has become very friendly, and I don’t necessarily want to be friends, because I want to keep that competitive advantage," he said.

The Bears finished last season with a disappointing 5-12 record. The Bears relieved Matt Eberflus of his head coaching duties in November, just one day after he received considerable blame for mismanaging the clock in a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Eberflus' nearly three-year tenure in the Windy City was marred by a flurry of last-second losses and ended with a six-game losing streak. Thomas Brown then became interim head coach. Chicago hired Ben Johnson in January.

The Bears made a flurry of additions to its roster once the NFL free agency period opened last month. The team bolstered its offensive line by acquiring center Drew Dalman and guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

Williams made it clear that winning is the top expectation in 2025. "The plan is to go win big," Williams said.

