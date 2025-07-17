Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg provides devastating update on cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg shared an update about his battle with prostate cancer on Wednesday.

Sandberg, 65, was initially diagnosed in January 2024. He announced several months later in August that he was cancer-free.

However, the Chicago Cubs legend announced in December that the cancer had not only returned, but had spread to other organs.

"I wanted to share an update regarding my health. It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis," Sandberg wrote in his most recent post. "While I am continuing to fight, I’m looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends."

When the cancer returned in December, Sandberg said he was "back to more intensive treatment."

Sandberg threw out the first pitch at the Cubs home opener in April. The 1984 NL MVP said he was "excited" for the second half of the season.

"I haven’t been to Wrigley Field as much as I hoped in the first half, but I’m watching every game and am excited for the second half and to see Wrigley rocking like 1984!" Sandberg wrote at the time. "Thank you all for the messages of support. Go Cubs!"

The Cubs have given Sandberg a lot to cheer about, as they are 57-39 and hold a 1.0-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. Sandberg played all but 13 games in his 16-year career with the Cubs.

Sandberg made the All-Star game 10 consecutive years in his illustrious Cubs tenure. He is a nine-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time Silver Slugger.

