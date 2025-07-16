Aaron Judge talks about wearing Yankees uniform at MLB All-Star Game, Home Run Derby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 MLB All-Star game was one for the history books.

For the first time in the history of the Midsummer Classic, a swing-off was needed to determine a winner.

Aaron Judge, MLB's second-leading home run hitter, was noticeably absent from the group of AL Home Run Derby-style participants.

Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts and the Yankees' Aaron Boone were the managers for this year's All-Star game after their teams met in last season's World Series.

Boone addressed concerns over his player selection for the swing-off, saying each manager was required to submit three names the day before the event. He added that his decision was based on the idea Judge would not be in the All-Star game in the late innings.

"We had to pick our guys yesterday," Boone said during a postgame news conference. "Wanted to make sure I picked guys I knew would be in the game there and still hot. That was my choice."

Athletics star Brent Rooker, Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena and Rays player Jonathan Aranda were the three AL players who participated in the swing-off.

Phillies star Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs to lift the NL to an All-Star game victory and was named the game's MVP.

Judge backs decision to return to players wearing their team's uniforms

For the first time in four years, major league players took the field for an All-Star game wearing the uniforms of the teams they play for. Since the Atlanta Braves are a National League club, the NL All-Stars wore their white home uniforms. The AL All-Stars wore their gray road uniforms.

In the past few years, players were given specially designed All-Star uniforms.

"I wanted to go out there and represent New York, so I just kind of thought about all the first-time All-Stars," the Yankees slugger told Fox News Digital in the American League clubhouse just hours before the first pitch at Tuesday's MLB All-Star game.

"I just kind of voiced (my opinion on the situation). I wouldn't say it was my call or anything. … Like, I think it's cool for the fans too. I remember as a kid turning on the all the old All-Star games (on TV) and seeing the players in their uniforms."

Judge talks Home Run Derby

When asked about his thoughts on the Home Run Derby, Judge said with a smile, "I already did it. I don't know what else you want from me.

"I think it's time for somebody else to step up and do their thing and have fun with. I love seeing new faces in the game go out there and do their thing."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. represented the Yankees Monday night in the Home Run Derby. The second baseman had the lowest home run total of the participants and failed to advance past the first round.

Judge remained supportive of his teammate and hinted Chisholm has his eye on chance at redemption in 2026.

"It's his first one. It's a big moment, but I know he's always ready for the big moment. But I think he got a base hit in the game tonight, so he was just staying ready for the All-Star game. My guy's an All-Star. He said he's going to do it again next year if he gets 20 homers. So, I think he'll be on a revenge tour for next season."

