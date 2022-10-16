Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Barcelona president confronts referees after El Clásico loss: report

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In the first El Clásico of the 2022-2023 soccer season, Real Madrid was able to get the best of FC Barcelona, 3-1, thanks to goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo.

Real Madrid bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Barcelona last year and added to the club’s tough week. Barcelona played to a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in their Group C matchup of the Champions League. Bayern Munich and Inter are the leaders in that group. Barcelona is three points behind Inter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Spanish LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confronted the officials after the match, according to ESPN. The Barcelona side had been upset with a late penalty that led to a Rodrygo goal. The penalty was called after a referee review, but officials didn’t review a potential Dani Carvajal foul on Robert Lewandowski.

"Once the game had ended and with the refereeing team back in the dressing room, Barca president Laporta came in repeatedly asking for an explanation on certain decisions made in the game," according to a referee report. "Laporta was asked to abandon the dressing room without any further incidents occurring."

FC Barcelona club president Joan Laporta at a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021.

FC Barcelona club president Joan Laporta at a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

RED BULLS STAR LEWIS MORGAN INJURES HIMSELF DURING GOAL CELEBRATION, CINCINNATI PULLS OFF MLS PLAYOFFS UPSET

It was Barcelona’s first LaLiga loss of the season as Real Madrid stayed undefeated. The club is 8-1-0. It’s Madrid’s sixth win in the last seven "clásicos."

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates after scoring a penalty kick against FC Barcelona in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Real Madrid leads Barcelona by three points with the win. Real Madrid has 25 points and Barcelona has 22. Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad each have 19 points. Athletic Club has 17 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.