Red Bulls star Lewis Morgan injures himself during goal celebration, Cincinnati pulls off MLS playoffs upset

Lewis Morgan led the Red Bulls in goal-scoring this season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Red Bulls suffered a stunning loss in the Major League Soccer playoffs on Saturday, dropping their match against Cincinnati FC 2-1.

Lewis Morgan started the scoring off for the Red Bulls with a laser goal in the 48th minute from outside the box. However, the winger may have celebrated a bit too hard for his goal.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) celebrates his goal against the FC Cincinnati during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Harrison, N.J.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) celebrates his goal against the FC Cincinnati during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

After going to the corner to pander to the ground, Morgan turned around started walking back toward the field. He then dropped to his knees. Morgan didn’t play the rest of the match and was subbed out for Dylan Nealis.

Morgan led the Red Bulls with 15 goals during the regular season. New York finished 15-8-11 on the year, good for fourth in the MLS East.

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the FC Cincinnati during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Harrison, N.J. 

New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10), center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the FC Cincinnati during the second half of an MLS soccer playoff match, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Harrison, N.J.  (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Cincinnati would come out of the second half firing on all cylinders.

Luciano Acosta scored on a 74th-minute penalty while Brandon Vazquez put the game-winner past Carlos Conrad in the 86th minute to send Cincinnati to the next round.

Cincinnati will play the Philadelphia Union in the next round. The club is in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.

Lewis Morgan #10 of New York Red Bulls celebrates his goal in the second half of the Eastern Conference Round One match in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff against FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena on October 15, 2022, in Harrison, New Jersey.

Lewis Morgan #10 of New York Red Bulls celebrates his goal in the second half of the Eastern Conference Round One match in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff against FC Cincinnati at Red Bull Arena on October 15, 2022, in Harrison, New Jersey. (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

The team was 12-13-9, recording their most wins ever. Between joining the MLS in 2019 and the 2021 season, Cincinnati only had 14 total victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.