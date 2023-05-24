Baker Mayfield doesn't 'really care' what the skeptics think about Bucs' chances in 2023

Baker Mayfield is no stranger to skepticism, and his latest signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no different.

Mayfield, who signed a one-year contract with the Bucs in March following a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams late last season, spoke with the media Tuesday and was asked about the lack of conversation about Tampa Bay going into the 2023 season.

"I played in this division last year, and I am pretty sure the Bucs won it still, so I don't really care what the people in Vegas putting odds on it [think] because it's May," the quarterback responded.

"We haven't played a real snap of football. There is a long way to go before that. It's just the time of year where everybody is pretty bored, and they don't really have much to talk about. And it makes it fun."

The post-Tom Brady era has many questioning if the Bucs are legitimate playoff contenders, but Mayfield said Tuesday he’s "excited" by what the roster still has to offer.

"I am very eager to get to work with these guys.

"From top down it's all about winning," he added. "That's the best part — no distractions, no other nonsense. It's just about how can we get on the same page toward winning. That is how you build a great franchise, and that's why it is one."

Mayfield’s 2022 season, which began with the Carolina Panthers, ended with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January and capped a 2-3 finish with the Rams, who acquired him off waivers following Matthew Stafford’s season-ending injury in early December.

The longtime former Cleveland Browns quarterback quickly put to rest questions surrounding his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL with a quick turnaround to win his first game for the Rams in Week 14.

In March, he signed with the Buccaneers and will now have a chance to compete for the starting job with third-year signal caller Kyle Trask.



