Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield doesn't 'really care' what the skeptics think about Bucs' chances in 2023

Mayfield signed with the Bucs in March

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Baker Mayfield is no stranger to skepticism, and his latest signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is no different. 

Mayfield, who signed a one-year contract with the Bucs in March following a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams late last season, spoke with the media Tuesday and was asked about the lack of conversation about Tampa Bay going into the 2023 season. 

Baker Mayfield vs the Broncos

Baker Mayfield of the Los Angeles Rams warms up for a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

"I played in this division last year, and I am pretty sure the Bucs won it still, so I don't really care what the people in Vegas putting odds on it [think] because it's May," the quarterback responded. 

"We haven't played a real snap of football. There is a long way to go before that. It's just the time of year where everybody is pretty bored, and they don't really have much to talk about. And it makes it fun."

The post-Tom Brady era has many questioning if the Bucs are legitimate playoff contenders, but Mayfield said Tuesday he’s "excited" by what the roster still has to offer. 

Baker Mayfield addresses the media after signing with the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers newly signed quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media March 20, 2023, at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, Fla. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I am very eager to get to work with these guys.

"From top down it's all about winning," he added. "That's the best part — no distractions, no other nonsense. It's just about how can we get on the same page toward winning. That is how you build a great franchise, and that's why it is one."

Mayfield’s 2022 season, which began with the Carolina Panthers, ended with a 19-16 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January and capped a 2-3 finish with the Rams, who acquired him off waivers following Matthew Stafford’s season-ending injury in early December. 

Baker Mayfield walks off the field

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield reacts following a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium Dec 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports)

The longtime former Cleveland Browns quarterback quickly put to rest questions surrounding his ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL with a quick turnaround to win his first game for the Rams in Week 14.

In March, he signed with the Buccaneers and will now have a chance to compete for the starting job with third-year signal caller Kyle Trask.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.