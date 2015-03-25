Austin Peay women struggle on offense, lose 108-53 at No. 7 Louisville

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Austin Peay coach Carrie Daniels thinks this one is going to help in the long run.

The Lady Govs shot 30 percent and committed 24 turnovers in a 108-53 loss at No. 7 Louisville on Saturday night, but they showed a lot of toughness on the boards and that's what Daniels was focused on in the wake of the tough game against the Cardinals.

"I think you're going to see this team, Louisville, make a deep run in the tournament come March," Daniels said. "This is a game that will help us prepare for our conference season.

"Our team, what we will take from this, is the rebounding. For us to battle on the boards the way we did, being outmatched from every position, that is a positive for us. I don't think we quit. Even with the score being the way it was, our kids continued to battle."

The young Lady Govs - who feature five sophomores and five freshmen - had 45 rebounds, compared to 52 for Louisville. Alexis Hardaway and Beth Rates had nine rebounds apiece, and Kristen Stainback had five.

"We do have a bunch of young players, but I don't think we should ever look at that as any type of excuse or anything," said Stainback, who had a team-high 14 points. "It's all about hard work, and I think today we did work hard. Louisville's an amazing team."

Shoni Schimmel scored 24 points, Cortnee Walton had 13, and Sara Hammond 12 points to help Louisville (10-1) win its third straight game. Ranked sixth nationally in field goal shooting at 49 percent, the Cardinals shot 52 percent against the Lady Govs.

Stainback scored eight of the first 10 points for Austin Peay (3-6), which held its last lead at 7-6. Louisville responded with a 10-0 run and led 56-34 at halftime.

The Cardinals had 27 assists and only eight turnovers, delighting coach Jeff Walz. Schimmel was 9 of 14 from the field.

"One thing Coach talks about is how our whole team there's no drop off," Schimmel said. "For us to have that it's a great thing and for us to have 1 through 13 solid it's going to help us."

Austin Peay had only eight field goals in the second half of its third consecutive loss.

"We weren't as disciplined as we needed to be in getting into an offense and making them play half-court defense," Austin Peay coach Carrie Daniels said. "We were rushing, the shot clock was winding down and we were forced to just throw up a shot, and it wasn't the shot we wanted."