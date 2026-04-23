2026 NFL Draft: QB Carson Beck Headlines 'Plant the Flag' Prospects

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Throughout the pre-draft process, scouts will identify a handful of prospects they believe will succeed despite their circumstances. These players might lack prototypical size or elite traits, but their passion, performance and production as collegians will prompt talent evaluators to make a compelling case for them in the draft room.

In fact, the scouts' belief in the potential of these prospects should encourage them to "plant the flag" when asked to defend their opinions.

With that in mind, here are seven prospects in the 2026 class who I believe will outplay their draft status.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

As an experienced quarterback with prototypical physical tools and a winning pedigree, Beck should appeal to coaches looking for a high-end game manager for the QB1/QB2 role. The 6-foot-4, 233-pounder logged 43 starts in six college seasons, displaying pinpoint accuracy and touch as a rhythm passer from the pocket. Although his critical turnovers in a few marquee games have shifted the narrative, naysayers are undervaluing his toughness and competitiveness as the unquestioned leader of two championship-caliber teams.

Beck routinely delivered in big moments for Miami and Georgia, and those "winning" plays should translate into solid late-game play as a pro. With a polished game that has been honed in pro-style offensive schemes, particularly his ability to operate from under center and execute various play fakes, Beck is prepped and ready to make his mark at the next level.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

After rumbling for 1,400-plus yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at Nebraska, Johnson appeared to be in line to secure the No. 2 spot on the running back list. However, a disappointing 40-yard dash (4.56) at the NFL Combine has seemingly overshadowed his performance and production as a workhorse runner. Despite Johnson showing outstanding burst, balance and body control with the ball in his hands, skeptics have tagged him as a "one-year wonder" due to his spectacular jump in production in 2025.

Although astute evaluators will focus on Johnson’s skills as a dynamic runner and receiver who torched the Big Ten as a unique offensive weapon, the majority of the football world has allowed the naysayers to dominate the pre-draft discussion. After taking another look at his film, Johnson could have the scouting community buzzing about his skills when we look back at the 2026 class in a few years.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

If the NFL Draft had been held shortly after the Senior Bowl, Fields might have been selected as a top 20 pick based on the buzz in scouting circles. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound pass-catcher dominated competition throughout the week, exhibiting exceptional ball skills and hand-eye coordination, snatching jump balls away from overmatched defensive backs on the perimeter. The contested catch dominance combined with his smooth route-running skills as an "X" receiver made it easy to envision him playing a major role as a WR2 on any team.

While his speed (4.61 40-yard dash) has led to concerns over his separation ability, his superior size, physicality and toughness will give him a chance to win any matchup. Given the importance of those traits near the red zone and on third down or critical moments, Fields could carve out a successful role as a starter or specialist in the league.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

The draft process is very much like a beauty pageant, with scouts frequently opting for the bigger, faster and stronger prospects over talented technicians. Miller might be the best of both worlds as a workout warrior with a polished overall game due to his extensive experience as a 54-game starter at Clemson.

Measuring 6-foot-6, 317 pounds with 34¼-inch arms and elite athletic traits (5.04-second 40-yard dash time, 32.5-inch vertical jump and 9-feet-5-inch broad jump at the combine), Miller possesses the length and agility to shadowbox defenders on the edges. Additionally, he displays outstanding footwork, balance and body control, executing "skip pulls" on running plays to climb to defenders on the second level.

With few blockers matching his flawless footwork and hand-to-hand combat skills, Miller could emerge as the standout among his peers when we check back in on the 2026 class down the road.

Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

The speed-rushing specialist flashes a dizzying array of pass-rush moves that will give opposing offensive tackles nightmares prior to their matchups. Howell’s combination of speed, quickness and burst, combined with balance and body control around the corner, will give most offensive tackles problems in long yardage situations.

With the 6-foot-2, 253-pounder also displaying a high-revving motor and relentless approach, it is hard to imagine the Texas A&M and Bowling Green standout failing to make an impact as a designated pass rusher.

Although his short arms (30¼ inches) and one-dimensional game (pass-rushing specialist) could limit his chances of emerging as a full-time starter early in his career, Howell’s skills and consistent production (27 career sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss over four seasons) typically lead to long-term success as a pro.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

There is always a place in the league for high-effort players with an "alpha dawg" mentality and an ultra-physical style of play. Louis will make his mark in the league as a special teams standout and hybrid linebacker/safety for a team willing to put the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder on the field in a playmaking role.

Louis has a knack for making plays on the ball and flashes impressive instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills as a second-level defender. He quickly attacks runners and receivers in his area, exhibiting impressive anticipation and timing while tracking the ball. Given how his speed and physicality routinely produce "splash" plays (10 career sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions and two forced fumbles), the Pittsburgh product will find a way to earn a pivotal role.

Keionte Scott, S, Miami

As more teams look for "Star" defenders (slot cornerbacks/nickel safeties) to feature in sub-packages, versatile defensive backs with "hit, run and cover" skills are coveted at a premium. As an experienced player (sixth-year senior) with outstanding instincts and awareness, Scott thrives as a box-area defender with blitz and coverage duties.

Measuring 5-foot-11, 193 pounds with 4.33 speed (Miami Pro Day), Scott possesses the speed and quickness to match up with slot receivers in coverage. He also flashes the skill and awareness as a pass rusher to create chaos in the backfield. Whether harassing quarterbacks or blowing up perimeter runs and screens, Scott’s aggressiveness near the line of scrimmage will make him a valuable asset as a slot defender in a creative defensive scheme.

With more teams employing three-safety schemes and "dime" defenses with six-plus defensive backs on the field, the super senior could carve out a long career as a designated playmaker.