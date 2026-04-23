USA Manager Mauricio Pochettino Admits Tottenham 'Feels Like Home'

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Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he would like to return to Tottenham sometime in the future.

The current United States men's national team head coach remains one of the most beloved figures in Spurs' recent history after a transformative five-year spell at the club between 2014 and 2019.

An emotional connection to north London

Despite his recent managerial roles at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, Pochettino has never hidden his deep-seated affection for Tottenham.

The Argentine spent over five years at the helm of the Lilywhites, leading them to a Champions League final and consistently challenging at the top of the Premier League table, and he clearly feels that his story with the club has an unfinished chapter.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo about his relationship with the club and its supporters, Pochettino was candid about how he views his time in North London.

"Tottenham feels like home. Of course, I'd go back if the conditions were right. It is a club that will always be in my heart," he admitted, sparking new speculation about whether a second act could eventually be on the cards for the 54-year-old coach.

Reflecting on the Tottenham journey

Pochettino's tenure at Spurs was defined by the development of young talents like Harry Kane and Dele Alli, as well as the transition into the club's state-of-the-art new stadium. Although he failed to win a trophy during his time there, the brand of football and

Prior to Pochettino’s arrival, Tottenham had only secured Champions League qualification once in the Premier League era, but under his leadership, the club transformed into a mainstay among Europe’s elite with four consecutive qualifications.

This transformative era reached its pinnacle during the 2016-17 season, when Spurs challenged for the title and secured a record-breaking second-place finish with 86 points. They also embarked on a thrilling run to the 2019 Champions League final, ultimately losing to Liverpool.

The right conditions for a reunion

Pochettino's coaching profile has matured significantly since 2019, having added silverware to his resume with Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions titles at Paris Saint-Germain, as well as leading the United States to a runner-up finish in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

These diverse experiences, including his challenging tenure at Chelsea, have shaped a more seasoned manager who would only return to Spurs if the project aligns with his evolved ambitions.

What comes next?

For now, Pochettino's immediate priority is the massive task of preparing the United States for a home World Cup, a project he is fully committed to as he leads a 'golden generation' of American talent.

"Right now it’s about enjoying the World Cup," Pochettino added. "After that, I’ve always said I came so close to winning the Premier League and Champions League, and want to try again. I’d like to be part of a project with the ambition of winning both."

Should Pochettino decide to leave after the World Cup, a potential replacement could be Real Sociedad's Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Matarazzo recently became the first American-born manager to win a major trophy in one of Europe's top five leagues after winning the Copa del Rey with Sociedad four months after being appointed.

Meanwhile, Spurs find themselves in the midst of a dire season, currently languishing in 18th place and fighting a desperate battle to avoid relegation with only five matches remaining.

In a final attempt to secure their Premier League survival, the club has recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi, who has committed to a five-year contract with no break clause in the event that Spurs do suffer relegation.