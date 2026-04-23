White Sox's Munetaka Murakami, Colson Montgomery combine to achieve historic home run feat

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Chicago White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami and shortstop Colson Montgomery homered their way into Major League Baseball history on Wednesday night.

Murakami and Montgomery both homered in the White Sox's 11-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, becoming the first set of teammates to each homer in four consecutive games for in MLB history.

Murakami made additional history, as it was the fifth straight game he had homered in, tying Major League Baseball’s rookie record. He also tied the White Sox’s team record for most consecutive games to homer in.

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Montgomery was the first of the two White Sox sluggers to go yard, as he blasted Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez’s 88 mph cutter 423 feet into the left-field seats to cut the Diamondbacks' lead to 6-4.

The Japanese rookie followed Montgomery’s lead when he demolished Diamondbacks relief pitcher Ryan Thompson’s 91 mph fastball 451 feet over the center-field wall to cut the lead to 10-7 in the top of the seventh inning.

The rookie, in just 24 games, has already managed to make his manager speechless.

"I've run out of things to say," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "Obviously, he continues to put himself in a really good spot to take good swings on good pitches. He's making great swing decisions, making a ton of contact and when he hits it, he hits it really hard."

"Even the singles he's hitting are hard. The damage is incredible and it's impressive to watch."

MLB PITCHER SHARES PHOTO WITH TRUMP AT TURNING POINT USA EVENT, CALLS IT AN 'INCREDIBLE HONOR'

Murakami joined A.J. Pierzynski (2012), Paul Konerko (2011), Carlos Lee (2003), Frank Thomas (twice in 1994), Ron Kittle (1983) and Greg Luzinski (1983) as White Sox hitters who have homered five straight games. He also became the 13th rookie in big-league history to go deep in five straight, according to MLB.com.

Murakami has done most of his damage on the road, hitting eight of his 10 overall homers on the year in opposing ballparks. His 10 home runs are the most in MLB history by a Japanese-born player in his first 24 games.

Murakami is second to only Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez (11 home runs) in MLB in home runs.

The White Sox signed Murakami to a two-year, $34 million contract after his successful run in Nippon Professional Baseball, and the early returns have been promising.

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In 24 games, Murakami has a .256 batting average with 10 home runs, 19 RBI, and an astounding 1.026 OPS.

Murakami and Montgomery have been a force atop the White Sox lineup, as in 24 games, Montgomery has just a .218 batting average but has provided some power with seven home runs and 18 RBI.

The dynamic duo will look to keep their home run streaks rolling when the White Sox (9-15) face the Diamondbacks (14-10) in the final game of a three-game set on Thursday at 3:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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