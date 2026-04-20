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MLB

Shohei Ohtani On-Base Streak Tracker: Ohtani Ties Choo, Millar With 52-Straight

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Just 48 players had ever managed an on-base streak of at least 50 games entering the 2026 season, but Shohei Ohtani made that 49. The Dodgers’ two-way superstar, through Apr. 20, has now reached base in 52 consecutive games, by either a walk or a hit, after a third inning single off Jose Quintana against the Rockies on Apr. 20.

The streak began on Aug. 24, 2025, and through Apr. 19 Ohtani had hit .281/.399/.597 with 55 hits — 16 of them home runs — 37 walks, eight intentional free passes and three hit by pitches. On Monday in the series finale against the Rockies, Ohtani pushed the streak to 52 games, tying him with Shin-Soo Choo — the last player to get to at least 50 games — as well as 10 other players who have managed the same, a group that includes the likes of Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio, Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig and Tris Speaker.

That ties Ohtani for the 28th-longest on-base streak in MLB history, and if he can keep getting on base, the DH will rocket up the all-time leaderboard. Getting to 53 games would put Ohtani not just in the top 25, but in a tie for 23rd with Alex Rodriguez and four others. Luke Appling is alone at 22nd, with 54. Three others — Hall of Famers Stan Musial, Harry Heilmann and Cobb again — are tied for 19th at 55. Five players are tied at 56-straight games, including modern-day legend Barry Bonds. And reaching base for 57 games in a row would get Ohtani into the top 10 all-time.

There comes a point where it becomes much more difficult for anyone to climb this leaderboard, however. Orlando Cabrera is fourth with 63-consecutive games, achieved in 2006. Ahead of the former shortstop, though, is Hall of Famer and Red Sox great Ted Williams with a 73-game on-base streak achieved in 1941, DiMaggio again with his top mark of 74 — also achieved in 1941, as part of his 56-game hitting streak — and then Williams in 1949, when he reached base in an absurd 84-straight games. Williams would bat .343/.490/.650 for the season, and win his second of two MVP awards.

Here are the top 25 on-base streaks in MLB history: Ohtani is one game away from making it to that point himself.

RankNameStreak StartStreak EndGamesHBBAVGOBPSLGTeam
T23Matty McIntyre1908-07-011908-08-31537132.348.441.451DET
T23Ray Blades1925-05-281925-08-13537832.364.454.631STL
T23Luke Appling1936-07-131936-09-03537736.370.465.490CHW
T23Shawn Green2000-04-252000-06-23536738.344.458.595LAD
T23Alex Rodriguez2004-04-182004-06-17536831.327.415.596NYY
22Luke Appling1938-09-171939-06-05546145.332.463.408CHW
T19Ty Cobb1915-04-251915-06-28557650.400.533.532DET
T19Harry Heilmann1922-08-171923-06-12559226.455.524.743DET
T19Stan Musial1943-08-081943-10-01558227.381.450.623STL
T14Roger Bresnahan1904-06-181904-08-30566932.321.416.451NYG
T14Arky Vaughan1936-07-181936-09-11567640.382.494.487PIT
T14Mike Schmidt1981-08-161982-05-08565849.330.478.659PHI
T14Barry Bonds2001-08-162002-04-20566679.415.6161.050SFG
T14Ryan Klesko2002-04-092002-06-14566739.338.446.606SDP
T9George Kell1950-05-131950-07-09579029.395.463.570DET
T9Wade Boggs1985-05-271985-07-31578835.398.484.548BOS
T9Frank Thomas1995-09-271996-05-31576947.325.440.618CHW
T9Derek Jeter1998-09-241999-06-05578136.370.464.639NYY
T9Barry Bonds2003-06-272003-09-20576376.391.587.913SFG
T7Duke Snider1954-05-131954-07-11588232.368.448.726BRO
T7Will Clark1995-09-061996-05-11586543.310.425.471TEX
6Jim Thome2002-07-282003-04-05607358.363.502.776CLE-PHI
5Mark McGwire1995-09-161996-06-18616557.325.479.810OAK
4Orlando Cabrera2006-04-252006-07-06637627.303.372.418LAA
3Ted Williams1941-07-201942-04-18739895.428.597.821BOS
2Joe DiMaggio1941-05-141941-08-027412034.404.468.731NYY
1Ted Williams1949-07-011949-09-278411292.371.518.695BOS

Streak data via Baseball-Reference

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