Shohei Ohtani On-Base Streak Tracker: Ohtani Ties Choo, Millar With 52-Straight

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Just 48 players had ever managed an on-base streak of at least 50 games entering the 2026 season, but Shohei Ohtani made that 49. The Dodgers’ two-way superstar, through Apr. 20, has now reached base in 52 consecutive games, by either a walk or a hit, after a third inning single off Jose Quintana against the Rockies on Apr. 20.

The streak began on Aug. 24, 2025, and through Apr. 19 Ohtani had hit .281/.399/.597 with 55 hits — 16 of them home runs — 37 walks, eight intentional free passes and three hit by pitches. On Monday in the series finale against the Rockies, Ohtani pushed the streak to 52 games, tying him with Shin-Soo Choo — the last player to get to at least 50 games — as well as 10 other players who have managed the same, a group that includes the likes of Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio, Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig and Tris Speaker.

That ties Ohtani for the 28th-longest on-base streak in MLB history, and if he can keep getting on base, the DH will rocket up the all-time leaderboard. Getting to 53 games would put Ohtani not just in the top 25, but in a tie for 23rd with Alex Rodriguez and four others. Luke Appling is alone at 22nd, with 54. Three others — Hall of Famers Stan Musial, Harry Heilmann and Cobb again — are tied for 19th at 55. Five players are tied at 56-straight games, including modern-day legend Barry Bonds. And reaching base for 57 games in a row would get Ohtani into the top 10 all-time.

There comes a point where it becomes much more difficult for anyone to climb this leaderboard, however. Orlando Cabrera is fourth with 63-consecutive games, achieved in 2006. Ahead of the former shortstop, though, is Hall of Famer and Red Sox great Ted Williams with a 73-game on-base streak achieved in 1941, DiMaggio again with his top mark of 74 — also achieved in 1941, as part of his 56-game hitting streak — and then Williams in 1949, when he reached base in an absurd 84-straight games. Williams would bat .343/.490/.650 for the season, and win his second of two MVP awards.

Here are the top 25 on-base streaks in MLB history: Ohtani is one game away from making it to that point himself.

Rank Name Streak Start Streak End Games H BB AVG OBP SLG Team T23 Matty McIntyre 1908-07-01 1908-08-31 53 71 32 .348 .441 .451 DET T23 Ray Blades 1925-05-28 1925-08-13 53 78 32 .364 .454 .631 STL T23 Luke Appling 1936-07-13 1936-09-03 53 77 36 .370 .465 .490 CHW T23 Shawn Green 2000-04-25 2000-06-23 53 67 38 .344 .458 .595 LAD T23 Alex Rodriguez 2004-04-18 2004-06-17 53 68 31 .327 .415 .596 NYY 22 Luke Appling 1938-09-17 1939-06-05 54 61 45 .332 .463 .408 CHW T19 Ty Cobb 1915-04-25 1915-06-28 55 76 50 .400 .533 .532 DET T19 Harry Heilmann 1922-08-17 1923-06-12 55 92 26 .455 .524 .743 DET T19 Stan Musial 1943-08-08 1943-10-01 55 82 27 .381 .450 .623 STL T14 Roger Bresnahan 1904-06-18 1904-08-30 56 69 32 .321 .416 .451 NYG T14 Arky Vaughan 1936-07-18 1936-09-11 56 76 40 .382 .494 .487 PIT T14 Mike Schmidt 1981-08-16 1982-05-08 56 58 49 .330 .478 .659 PHI T14 Barry Bonds 2001-08-16 2002-04-20 56 66 79 .415 .616 1.050 SFG T14 Ryan Klesko 2002-04-09 2002-06-14 56 67 39 .338 .446 .606 SDP T9 George Kell 1950-05-13 1950-07-09 57 90 29 .395 .463 .570 DET T9 Wade Boggs 1985-05-27 1985-07-31 57 88 35 .398 .484 .548 BOS T9 Frank Thomas 1995-09-27 1996-05-31 57 69 47 .325 .440 .618 CHW T9 Derek Jeter 1998-09-24 1999-06-05 57 81 36 .370 .464 .639 NYY T9 Barry Bonds 2003-06-27 2003-09-20 57 63 76 .391 .587 .913 SFG T7 Duke Snider 1954-05-13 1954-07-11 58 82 32 .368 .448 .726 BRO T7 Will Clark 1995-09-06 1996-05-11 58 65 43 .310 .425 .471 TEX 6 Jim Thome 2002-07-28 2003-04-05 60 73 58 .363 .502 .776 CLE-PHI 5 Mark McGwire 1995-09-16 1996-06-18 61 65 57 .325 .479 .810 OAK 4 Orlando Cabrera 2006-04-25 2006-07-06 63 76 27 .303 .372 .418 LAA 3 Ted Williams 1941-07-20 1942-04-18 73 98 95 .428 .597 .821 BOS 2 Joe DiMaggio 1941-05-14 1941-08-02 74 120 34 .404 .468 .731 NYY 1 Ted Williams 1949-07-01 1949-09-27 84 112 92 .371 .518 .695 BOS

Streak data via Baseball-Reference