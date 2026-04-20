Shohei Ohtani On-Base Streak Tracker: Ohtani Ties Choo, Millar With 52-Straight

Just 48 players had ever managed an on-base streak of at least 50 games entering the 2026 season, but Shohei Ohtani made that 49. The Dodgers’ two-way superstar, through Apr. 20, has now reached base in 52 consecutive games, by either a walk or a hit, after a third inning single off Jose Quintana against the Rockies on Apr. 20.
The streak began on Aug. 24, 2025, and through Apr. 19 Ohtani had hit .281/.399/.597 with 55 hits — 16 of them home runs — 37 walks, eight intentional free passes and three hit by pitches. On Monday in the series finale against the Rockies, Ohtani pushed the streak to 52 games, tying him with Shin-Soo Choo — the last player to get to at least 50 games — as well as 10 other players who have managed the same, a group that includes the likes of Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio, Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig and Tris Speaker.
That ties Ohtani for the 28th-longest on-base streak in MLB history, and if he can keep getting on base, the DH will rocket up the all-time leaderboard. Getting to 53 games would put Ohtani not just in the top 25, but in a tie for 23rd with Alex Rodriguez and four others. Luke Appling is alone at 22nd, with 54. Three others — Hall of Famers Stan Musial, Harry Heilmann and Cobb again — are tied for 19th at 55. Five players are tied at 56-straight games, including modern-day legend Barry Bonds. And reaching base for 57 games in a row would get Ohtani into the top 10 all-time.
There comes a point where it becomes much more difficult for anyone to climb this leaderboard, however. Orlando Cabrera is fourth with 63-consecutive games, achieved in 2006. Ahead of the former shortstop, though, is Hall of Famer and Red Sox great Ted Williams with a 73-game on-base streak achieved in 1941, DiMaggio again with his top mark of 74 — also achieved in 1941, as part of his 56-game hitting streak — and then Williams in 1949, when he reached base in an absurd 84-straight games. Williams would bat .343/.490/.650 for the season, and win his second of two MVP awards.
Here are the top 25 on-base streaks in MLB history: Ohtani is one game away from making it to that point himself.
|Rank
|Name
|Streak Start
|Streak End
|Games
|H
|BB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|Team
|T23
|Matty McIntyre
|1908-07-01
|1908-08-31
|53
|71
|32
|.348
|.441
|.451
|DET
|T23
|Ray Blades
|1925-05-28
|1925-08-13
|53
|78
|32
|.364
|.454
|.631
|STL
|T23
|Luke Appling
|1936-07-13
|1936-09-03
|53
|77
|36
|.370
|.465
|.490
|CHW
|T23
|Shawn Green
|2000-04-25
|2000-06-23
|53
|67
|38
|.344
|.458
|.595
|LAD
|T23
|Alex Rodriguez
|2004-04-18
|2004-06-17
|53
|68
|31
|.327
|.415
|.596
|NYY
|22
|Luke Appling
|1938-09-17
|1939-06-05
|54
|61
|45
|.332
|.463
|.408
|CHW
|T19
|Ty Cobb
|1915-04-25
|1915-06-28
|55
|76
|50
|.400
|.533
|.532
|DET
|T19
|Harry Heilmann
|1922-08-17
|1923-06-12
|55
|92
|26
|.455
|.524
|.743
|DET
|T19
|Stan Musial
|1943-08-08
|1943-10-01
|55
|82
|27
|.381
|.450
|.623
|STL
|T14
|Roger Bresnahan
|1904-06-18
|1904-08-30
|56
|69
|32
|.321
|.416
|.451
|NYG
|T14
|Arky Vaughan
|1936-07-18
|1936-09-11
|56
|76
|40
|.382
|.494
|.487
|PIT
|T14
|Mike Schmidt
|1981-08-16
|1982-05-08
|56
|58
|49
|.330
|.478
|.659
|PHI
|T14
|Barry Bonds
|2001-08-16
|2002-04-20
|56
|66
|79
|.415
|.616
|1.050
|SFG
|T14
|Ryan Klesko
|2002-04-09
|2002-06-14
|56
|67
|39
|.338
|.446
|.606
|SDP
|T9
|George Kell
|1950-05-13
|1950-07-09
|57
|90
|29
|.395
|.463
|.570
|DET
|T9
|Wade Boggs
|1985-05-27
|1985-07-31
|57
|88
|35
|.398
|.484
|.548
|BOS
|T9
|Frank Thomas
|1995-09-27
|1996-05-31
|57
|69
|47
|.325
|.440
|.618
|CHW
|T9
|Derek Jeter
|1998-09-24
|1999-06-05
|57
|81
|36
|.370
|.464
|.639
|NYY
|T9
|Barry Bonds
|2003-06-27
|2003-09-20
|57
|63
|76
|.391
|.587
|.913
|SFG
|T7
|Duke Snider
|1954-05-13
|1954-07-11
|58
|82
|32
|.368
|.448
|.726
|BRO
|T7
|Will Clark
|1995-09-06
|1996-05-11
|58
|65
|43
|.310
|.425
|.471
|TEX
|6
|Jim Thome
|2002-07-28
|2003-04-05
|60
|73
|58
|.363
|.502
|.776
|CLE-PHI
|5
|Mark McGwire
|1995-09-16
|1996-06-18
|61
|65
|57
|.325
|.479
|.810
|OAK
|4
|Orlando Cabrera
|2006-04-25
|2006-07-06
|63
|76
|27
|.303
|.372
|.418
|LAA
|3
|Ted Williams
|1941-07-20
|1942-04-18
|73
|98
|95
|.428
|.597
|.821
|BOS
|2
|Joe DiMaggio
|1941-05-14
|1941-08-02
|74
|120
|34
|.404
|.468
|.731
|NYY
|1
|Ted Williams
|1949-07-01
|1949-09-27
|84
|112
|92
|.371
|.518
|.695
|BOS
Streak data via Baseball-Reference