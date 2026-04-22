2026 NFL Draft Odds: Which Position Will Each Team Draft First?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, every team enters with its own priorities.

Some are searching for a franchise quarterback, while others are focused on filling key holes across the roster.

With less than 24 hours to go, DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds on which position each team is most likely to select with their first selection.

Let's check out those odds as of April 23.

AFC North

Ravens

Offensive lineman: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

What to Know: The loss of Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum leaves a major hole up front, and Baltimore should look to add help at guard as well. Improving protection for Lamar Jackson, who had a career-high 10.7% sack rate, is a top priority entering 2026. The Ravens currently hold pick No. 14.

Bengals

Cornerback: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

What to Know: Cincinnati struggled defensively yet again in 2025. It allowed 382.1 yards per game, second-worst in the league, and 28.9 points per game, third-worst, while also ranking 26th against the pass. The Bengals are favored to target a cornerback, but it's important to note they do not have a first round pick.

Steelers

Offensive lineman: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

What to Know: The offensive line is a clear need for Pittsburgh after left guard Isaac Seumalo departed in free agency, leaving a significant hole up front.

Browns

Odds off the board

AFC South

Texans

Offensive lineman: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

What to Know: GM Nick Caserio has reshaped the offensive line for the second straight offseason, and while the unit looks improved on paper, there is still room to improve. C.J. Stroud was under constant pressure and was sacked six times in two playoff games last season, making the offensive line a continued priority on draft night.

Colts

Defensive Line/Edge: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

What to Know: Defense remains the top priority for the Colts, especially adding another edge rusher to pair with Laiatu Latu. The Colts recorded 39 sacks last season, which ranked 16th, struggling with consistency getting after the quarterback. Even without a first-round pick, improving the pass rush should be a key focus.

Jaguars

Defensive Line/Edge: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

What to Know: Jacksonville needs more explosiveness off the edge to complement Josh Hines-Allen, who has led the team in sacks in four of the past five seasons. The Jaguars had just 32 sacks last year, ranking 27th, a clear weakness for a playoff team.

Titans

Odds off the board

AFC West

Broncos

Linebacker: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

What to Know: While Denver’s defense was strong overall, the linebacker group struggled in coverage, which was a clear weakness. With no first-round pick after the Jaylen Waddle trade, addressing that spot remains a priority on Days 2 and 3.

Chiefs

Offensive Lineman: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

What to Know: Seeing Kansas City picking in the top 10 is something we have not seen in years. The Chiefs recorded 285 pressures last season, which ranked 29th in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes’ season ended with a torn ACL, making protection and pass rush even more of a key area to address.

Chargers

Defensive Line/Edge: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

What to Know: While many expected the offensive line to be the biggest need after ranking as one of the worst units in 2025, the return of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater provides major stability up front. Their focus might shift to the defensive front, with Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree all entering the final year of their contracts in 2026.

Raiders

Odds off the board

AFC East

Bills

Defensive Line/Edge: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

What to Know: Under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonard, the Bills are looking to improve up front. In 2025, they ranked 28th against the run, allowing 136.2 rushing yards per game, a clear weakness alongside their No. 1 ranked pass defense.

Jets

Odds off the board

Patriots

Odds off the board

Dolphins

Odds off the board

NFC North

Bears

Defensive Line/Edge: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

What to Know: The Bears need help on the interior defensive line to address a weak run defense and lack of pass rush. They finished with the seventh-fewest sacks, with little production outside of Montez Sweat, and had the sixth-worst run defense in the league.

Lions

Offensive Lineman: -380 (bet $10 to win $12.63 total)

What to Know: The Lions are heavily favored to draft an offensive lineman with their first pick. Left tackle stands out as a key need after Detroit moved on from longtime starter Taylor Decker, and the offensive line as a whole struggled late in the 2025 season.

Packers

Offensive Lineman: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

What to Know: The offensive line could use reinforcements after the departures of Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins. Without a first-round pick following the trade for Micah Parsons, the Packers' first selection will be at pick 52.

Vikings

Safety: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

What to Know: With six-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith potentially nearing retirement after 14 seasons with the franchise, the Vikings are favored to draft a safety with their first selection.

NFC South

Falcons

Defensive Line/Edge: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

What to Know: The Falcons need help on the interior defensive line, and adding an edge rusher also makes sense given the uncertainty surrounding James Pearce Jr.’s future after his offseason arrest. Without a first-round pick, Atlanta will not be on the clock until pick 48.

Panthers

Offensive Lineman: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

What to Know: Center could use an upgrade, and adding another tackle would not hurt as Ikem Ekwonu continues to recover from a patellar tendon injury.

Buccaneers

Defensive Line/Edge: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

What to Know: The Buccaneers' biggest need is along the defensive front, where a lack of consistent pressure showed as they ranked 24th in sacks per pass attempt in 2025.

Saints

Odds off the board

NFC West

Rams

Wide Receiver: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

What to Know: Davante Adams is entering the final year of his contract, and the No. 3 receiver spot on the depth chart remains up for grabs. USC wide receiver Makai Lemon is currently favored to be selected by Los Angeles at No. 13, with odds of +225.

Seahawks

Cornerback: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

What to Know: The Super Bowl champions saw several key departures in free agency, including cornerback Riq Woolen. They could look to address that loss with their first pick.

49ers

Offensive Lineman: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

What to Know: They lost their starting left guard, Spencer Burford, this offseason, while left tackle Trent Williams and center Jake Brendel are both well into their 30s. The 49ers hold the No. 27 pick in the first round.

Cardinals

Odds off the board

NFC East

Eagles

Offensive Lineman: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

What to Know: The Eagles might need to start planning for life after Lane Johnson, who turns 36 this year. The offensive line has questions after underperforming last year, with Landon Dickerson’s durability a concern and Tyler Steen nearing free agency.

Cowboys

Odds off the board

Giants

Odds off the board

Commanders

Odds off the board