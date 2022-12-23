Austin Aune, a 29-year-old college QB, enters transfer portal

Quarterback Austin Aune has an exceptional amount of college football experience, and he's not done yet.

The 29-year-old is hoping to spend one more year in the collegiate ranks.

Aune is a former three-star recruit who committed to play for the TCU Horned Frogs when he left high school.

He was a two-sport athlete in high school, playing football and baseball, and was drafted in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft. And he decided to focus on baseball instead of football.

He spent six years in the Yankees' minor league system but was never promoted above single-A. After a stint in the Tampa Bay Rays' farm system, Aune's baseball playing days came to an end.

But his desire to play football never seemed to go away. Aune participated in the Arkansas Razorbacks spring practice in 2018 before he ended up at North Texas.

He was the third-string quarterback before being named the starter midway through the 2021 season.

Aune is credited with helping lift the North Texas Mean Green to an upset win over a ranked opponent in the University of Texas at San Antonio. He also quarterbacked North Texas to the 2021 Frisco Bowl title.

During the 2022 season, Aune threw 33 touchdown passes as the North Texas starter, a school record.

The Mean Green went 7-7 this year and lost to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.

Aune completed 17 of his 32 pass attempts for 238 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Now, the 29-year-old quarterback is looking to prolong his college football playing days. He announced Thursday he is entering the transfer portal with another season of eligibility remaining.

By the time the 2023 college football season ends, Aune will no longer be in his 20s. He previously indicated his intention to call it a career after this season at North Texas and enter the NFL Draft.

Aune could ultimately decide to remove his name from the portal and turn pro, or he could give it another go at the collegiate level.