Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oakland Athletics
Published

A’s, Giants fans join in ‘sell the team’ chant at Oracle Park

A's expected to relocate to Las Vegas

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Fans of the San Francisco Giants joined the Oakland Athletics contingent at Oracle Park in calling for A’s owner John Fisher to sell the team. 

For Tuesday’s game between the two teams – a 2-1 Giants win – A’s fans handed out "SELL" T-shirts and "Unite The Bay" posters at the ballpark in protest of the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

Oakland Athletics chant in a game against the Giants

Oakland A's fans chant during the top of the fifth inning of the game against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 25, 2023. Fans were chanting in protest of the team's potential relocation to Las Vegas. (Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images)

The crowd erupted in the fifth inning with a "Sell the team!" chant, followed by calls to "Stay in Oakland." 

ANGELS' OUTFIELD BLUNDER NEARLY COSTS TEAM GAME IN EXTRA-INNINGS VICTORY OVER TIGERS

"It’s definitely kind of crazy, pretty loud, just a lot of energy," A’s left-hander Ken Waldichuk said. "They’re definitely passionate. I grew up, my parents were from the Bay Area, so I’ve known how passionate they’ve been in the past as well. I think they’re pretty great fans."

The game was a sellout with 40,014 in attendance.

Gabe Kapler signals during the fifth inning

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler signals to the umpires during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

"Totally understand the sentiment in the bay and totally understand the sentiment in the ballpark tonight," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In June, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a Las Vegas stadium funding bill into law, which would help fund a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion ballpark on the Vegas strip. 

"Today is a significant step forward in securing a new home for the Athletics," the A’s said in a statement. "We thank Nevada Gov. Lombardo, legislative leaders and Clark County Commissioners and staff for their hard work, support and partnership. We will now begin the process with MLB to apply for relocation to Las Vegas."

A's and Giants fans hold up signs

Oakland A's fans hold up signs during the fifth inning against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are excited about Southern Nevada’s dynamic and vibrant professional sports scene, and we look forward to becoming a valued community member through jobs, economic development and the quality of life and civic pride of a Major League Baseball team."

The loss for the A’s was the 12th in the last 15 games as Oakland dropped to an MLB-worst 28-75 on the season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.