Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels' outfield blunder nearly costs team game in extra-innings victory over Tigers

The Angels have won 6 of last 7 games

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak had himself a roller coaster of a game Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers. 

Moniak, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a fourth-inning single, sent the game into extra innings with a ninth-inning blunder and drove in the game-winning run for the Angels. 

Mike Moustakas celebrates after scoring in the 10th

Mike Moustakas, #8 of the Los Angeles Angels, celebrates after scoring from second base on a double by Mickey Moniak to take a 7-6 lead over the Detroit Tigers in the 10th inning at Comerica Park on July 25, 2023 in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

"It was a roller coaster," Moniak said after a 7-6 Angels win, according to MLB.com. "Just glad to be here talking about a win."

With the Angels up two runs with two outs in the ninth inning, Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson hit a deep fly ball to center field. 

Moniak misread the ball, twisting around before allowing a ground-rule double to tie the game, 6-6. 

"I think I catch that ball nine times out of 10," Moniak said, according to The Orange County Register. "I think the wind pulled it to left field a little bit."

"I apologized to Esty [closer Carlos Estévez]," Moniak said. "That one’s on me. Just glad we pulled it out."

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Mickey Moniak, #16, hits an RBI double 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

Moniak quickly made up for his miscue, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning with a double to right field. 

"That’s a tough one when it hangs," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "I didn’t play a whole lot of outfield, but I know that’s a very tough play. It should be made. He’ll tell you that, but he made some great catches before that."

Mickey Moniak looks on from second base

Mickey Moniak, #16 of the Los Angeles Angels, looks on from second base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 22, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The win was the sixth in seven games for the Angels as MLB’s trade deadline approaches. 

LA has to make a decision on two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.