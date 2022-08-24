Angelique Kerber withdraws from US Open, announces pregnancy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and will take time away from the courts after announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday.

Kerber, 34, took to Twitter to share the news, saying she will "take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player" for what she called "the best possible reason."

"I really wanted to play the [U.S. Open] but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition," she said in a series of tweets. "New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way!"

"From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world…the [U.S. Open] have [sic] a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while," she added.

The German tennis player reached the world No. 1 spot in 2016 after winning the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. In 2018 she became a Wimbledon champion and advanced to the quarterfinals at the French Open for the second time in her career.

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time," Kerber wrote in a tweet Wednesday. "Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me."

Kerber last played at Wimbledon this year when she dropped in the third round. She is currently ranked No. 52 in the world.