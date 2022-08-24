Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US Open Tennis
Published

Angelique Kerber withdraws from US Open, announces pregnancy

Kerber won the U.S. Open in 2016

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and will take time away from the courts after announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday. 

Kerber, 34, took to Twitter to share the news, saying she will "take a break from traveling the globe as a tennis player" for what she called "the best possible reason."

"I really wanted to play the [U.S. Open] but eventually I decided that two against one just isn‘t a fair competition," she said in a series of tweets. "New York has often been a turning point in my career and it feels like this year will be no different in some way!"

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, looks on against Aliaksandra Sasnovich during the Women's Singles Third Round match on Day 6 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris. 

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, looks on against Aliaksandra Sasnovich during the Women's Singles Third Round match on Day 6 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris.  (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

SERENA WILLIAMS’ IMPENDING RETIREMENT CAUSES ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ US OPEN TICKET SALES

"From restarting my career in 2011 to winning the title in 2016 and becoming #1 in the world…the [U.S. Open] have [sic] a special place in my heart and I wish I could have said goodbye to all of you on court before not being around on tour for a while," she added. 

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, celebrates with the trophy after her win against Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, in the Women's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium on day thirteen of the 2016 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2016 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, celebrates with the trophy after her win against Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, in the Women's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium on day thirteen of the 2016 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2016 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.   (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The German tennis player reached the world No. 1 spot in 2016 after winning the Australian Open and the U.S. Open. In 2018 she became a Wimbledon champion and advanced to the quarterfinals at the French Open for the second time in her career. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Being a professional athlete means everything to me but I’m grateful for the new path I’m heading to. To be honest, I’m nervous and excited at the same time," Kerber wrote in a tweet Wednesday. "Thanks for your continued support - it means everything to me."

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Johanna Larsson of Sweden in the Women's Singles round two match on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30th, 2018 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  

Angelique Kerber of Germany in action against Johanna Larsson of Sweden in the Women's Singles round two match on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 30th, 2018 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.   (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kerber last played at Wimbledon this year when she dropped in the third round. She is currently ranked No. 52 in the world.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com