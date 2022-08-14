John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic potentially missing US Open over COVID vax rules: 'I think it’s BS'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As it rests currently, Novak Djokovic will be unable to compete in the U.S. Open because of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign travelers.

It’s the same ruling that kept Djokovic out of the Citi Open, National Bank Open and the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Unvaccinated foreign citizens cannot go to Canada or the U.S. Even while Djokovic is holding out hope to be in the U.S. Open, the policy is something that didn’t sit right with tennis legend John McEnroe.

McEnroe made his stance clear following Djokovic’s win at Wimbledon earlier in the summer. He reiterated his views in an interview with Fox News Digital on Saturday as he was getting ready to call an LAFC match with Will Ferrell on behalf of Mixhalo.

"Well, first of all, I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion, as I’ve been vaccinated, I had a booster shot, that’s up to the individual," McEnroe said. "If I were him, and I’m not him, he’s won a lot more majors than me probably because he’s dug in his heels and found the gear, that will, that very few people in any sport have ever found, so that’s part of what’s made him so great, he sticks to his guns. He’s perfectly entitled to make the decision.

"The guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about anything he puts in his body. So, it’s frustrating to see at this point when we’re sitting here and all having a great time at an LAFC soccer game and that he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated. It’s really unfortunate but that’s the rules we really have right now with the government. I don’t agree with it but c'est la vie at the moment."

It would be up to the U.S. government to change the travel policy that would allow Djokovic to play as the U.S. Tennis Association already said it would adhere to the federal regulations.

Djokovic is a three-time champion at the U.S. Open and was the runner-up last year to Daniil Medvedev.

His win at Wimbledon marked his 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title. It was his first Grand Slam title of the year. He was unable to play the Australian Open after getting deported over the country’s strict coronavirus vaccine rules and lost to Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.