Super Bowl LVII
Andy Reid did not allow Chiefs to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show, Patrick Mahomes says

A member of the Bengals watched last year's show with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Kansas City Chiefs were down 10 points at halftime of Super Bowl LVII, so they couldn't let their minds wander.

That's why Andy Reid banned them from watching Rihanna's halftime show.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Her performance was the most-watched halftime show of all-time, but nobody from the Chiefs saw it live, according to Patrick Mahomes.

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child. 

Rihanna, who was dressed in all red for her first live performance in seven years, stunned fans when it was revealed she is pregnant with her second child.  (Getty Images)

"Coach Reid told us, he said, 'If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game,'" Mahomes told Jimmy Kimmel.

Last year, Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson got out of the locker room to catch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson Paak — we'll give him the benefit of the doubt, as he is a kicker.

However, special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons was not thrilled, calling it "a sore subject" last year.

Catching the show didn't affect McPherson, as he went 4-for-4 in his field goals and extra point attempts combined, But Reid didn't want to risk anything. 

Don't feel bad for the Chiefs, though - Kansas City overcame a 10-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, for their second Super Bowl since 2020.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna at the Super Bowl halftime show. (Getty Images)

And even though they missed Rihanna, the Chiefs were still able to see The Chainsmokers at their victory after party.