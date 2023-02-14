Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is already top 3 QB of all-time, ex-NFL star says

Mahomes is one of 13 QBs with multiple Super Bowl wins

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Patrick Mahomes has played in just five full seasons, but he's already well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

In fact, one former Pro Bowler already has him as an all-time great.

NFL safety turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said that Mahomes' second Super Bowl victory on Sunday put him in rarified air, already calling him the third-best quarterback to ever play football.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 

"I'll put him top three right behind Tom Brady, [Joe] Montana, and there's Patrick Mahomes," he told TMZ Sports after Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is just 27 years old, so perhaps this is recency bias, but it's tough to get off to a better start in one's career. 

In his five full seasons since 2018, he has played in, and hosted, the AFC Championship in every single one. He's made the Super Bowl three times and won his second Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Last Thursday, he was named a regular season MVP for the second time in his career.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. 

He is now just one of 13 quarterbacks to win multiple Super Bowls, and all but one of them (that are eligible) have Hall of Fame busts in Canton. All four eligible players with multiple Super Bowl MVPs (Brady, Montana, Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw) are in the Hall of Fame - Eli Manning is not eligible until 2025, and Mahomes will be eligible five years after his career is over.

Mahomes just set the NFL all-time record for total yards in a regular season with 5,614 - and that came despite Kansas City trading away Tyreek Hill.

He also holds the NFL records for best career passer rating (105.7, minimum 1,500 passing attempts) and best playoff passer rating (107.4, minimum 150 attempts). 

Last week, another former Pro Bowler, Victor Cruz, told Fox News Digital a second ring would put Mahomes in "Joe Montana status."

"And who knows – he's still young. He can make it to another couple. Who knows, man?" Cruz added "He's the only one left that can have that Tom Brady-esque type of career, because he's still young, he can still do it with his arm, and he can use his legs when he wants to. He's still got that hose of an arm, he's still talented and smart, and as long as he can stay connected to Andy Reid and that staff, I think they can do some good things for many years to come."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Brady and Montana combined for 11 Super Bowls in their careers, with the former winning seven, so Mahomes is a ways away from catching them.

But it's not crazy to put it past him.