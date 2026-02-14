American speed skater Jordan Stolz wins second gold of Milan Cortina Games after shattering Olympic record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Jordan Stolz, 21, took home another gold medal, this one in the men's 500-meter speed skating competition, after shattering an Olympic record that had been broken just moments before he took the ice.

Stolz turned on the jets late and passed the finish line in 33.77, just 16-hundredths of a second shy of the world record, and 11-hundredths faster than the silver medalist.

In amazing fashion, Stolz took the ice alongside Jenning De Boo from the Netherlands, who skated in 33.88 seconds. Both runs were the first times the men's 500-meter had ever finished in sub-34 seconds in Olympic history.

Minutes before they skated, Canada's Laurent Dubreuil broke the previous Olympic record with a 34.26, but he had to settle for bronze.

Entering Saturday, the previous Olympic record was 34.32 seconds.

Stolz is the first American since Eric Heiden in 1980 to win two gold medals in speed skating. Stolz also won the 1000-meter earlier in the Games.

It's the second Olympic record for Stolz – his 1000-meter time was 1:06.28. Stolz entered the event with the 1,000-meter world record already in hand. He set the mark in 2024 in Salt Lake City with a time of 1:05.37.



In both events, Stolz shared the ice with Boo, who also had to settle for silver in the 1000.

